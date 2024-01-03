Argenti is a 5-star Physical element character who follows the Path of Erudition. He’s a king of AOE and can wipe out big groups of enemies in a flash! In this guide we’ll cover how to build Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail to really get his damage going!

Best Argenti Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Best Relics for Argenti

The best Relic Set for Argenti is nice and straightforward. He has a set that is head-and-shoulders above the anything else for improving his damage. You’ll want to use the Physical damage set Champion of Streetwise Boxing as a 4-piece set. The 10% Physical damage and 5% Attack increase that stacks up to five times really helps to pump up Argenti’s damage. Argenti is a very fast attacker, so he’s able to stack the bonus damage of this set faster than most other characters.

For the Planetary Relics, look no further than the 2-piece Firmament Frontline: Glamoth set. This set grants 12% increased Attack and up to 18% increased Damage depending on how high your Speed stat is. You should aim to get above the 160 threshold to maximize the damage increase and really get your Argenti cooking!

Related: Best Games Like Honkai: Star Rail

Best Relic Stats for Argenti

As a damage dealer, we want to go all out on our offensive stats here. For the main stats on your Relics, aim for the following:

Body – Crit Rate or Crit Damage

Boots – Speed

Planar Sphere – Physical Damage %

Link Rope – Attack %

For the secondary stats on your Relics, aim for stats in the following priority: Crit Damage > Crit Rate > Speed > Attack % > Flat Attack.

It’s important to note that you want your Speed stat to hit 160 without going much higher or else it will be a bit of a wasted stat. Otherwise, stacking Crit stats and Attack (as per usual for your main attackers) is the way to go with Argenti to make sure you’re dealing some big damage.

Best Light Cone for Argenti

Argenti’s signature 5-star Light Cone An Instant Before a Gaze is technically his best in slot. I wouldn’t recommend pulling for it, however, as he has a 4-star option that is only 4% behind his signature in terms of damage output. That is the Today is Another Peaceful Day Light Cone, which basically buffs every aspect of Argenti’s kit. It gives you a Damage increase per point of Energy that Argenti has, which is amazing. If you can get this Light Cone to Superimposition Level 5, you’ll get a huge damage boost that lands it just shy of his signature Light Cone!

That’s how you can best build Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail. He’s a very strong AOE damage dealer and by far the best Erudition character to date. Once you unlock the new Erudition Path for the Simulated Universe you should give it a try with him, he becomes silly strong in it using this build!