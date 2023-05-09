Best Trailblazer Fire Build in Honkai Star Rail

If you’ve been playing a ton of Honkai: Star Rail like I have, then you’ve probably reached the point in the story where you unlock the Path of Preservation for your main character, which turns them into a fire element instead of physical and from offensive sub-DPS to defensive tank. This is the best path for your main character, and there are some excellent Light Cones and Relics that you can use to turn them into an absolute tanking unit — so let’s talk about the best Fire Trailblazer build in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Way to Build the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

There are several components to a build that you need to think about when building a character. If you don’t have the right gear, don’t worry, as you can always work towards obtaining them.

Best Light Cones for the Fire Trailblazer

One of the most important things to choose is a good Light Cone for your Fire Trailblazer. The best in-slot Light Cone is the Texture of Memories 5 star Light Cone, which increases resistances and creates a shield based on the Fire Trailblazer’s HP when they’re attacked and have no shielding, and if they do have a shield when attacked they instead receive percent-reduced damage. This is an incredible Light Cone and will bolster your tanking abilities to new heights if you’re able to obtain and use this Light Cone.

If you’ve not yet got access to Texture of Memories, there are some excellent 4-star options that you can use until you can upgrade. Day One of My New Life is the next best Light Cone that you can use. It provides percent-increased defense and a team-wide buff when entering battle that provides percent-increased damage resistance. We Are Wildfire and Landau’s Choice would be your backup options if you don’t have a Day One of My New Life Light Cone available.

Best Relic Set for the Fire Trailblazer

When it comes to Relics, things are nice and straightforward as you can easily target-farm Relic Sets from the Cavern of Corrosion. For the Fire Trailblazer you’ll want to farm for the Knight of Purity Palace Relic Set. This set is focused around increasing your defense and increasing your shielding capacity so that you can generate bigger shields for you and your team.

The tricky part is getting them to roll the stats that you want. The ideal rolls would be percent-increased Defense, Increase HP, Increased Speed. With the Fire Trailblazer you really don’t want to be going to damage-boosting stats, as that’s better off left to your team real DPS.

Best Planetary Sets for the Fire Trailblazer

These are sets that you gain from completing Simulated Universes at high enough world levels. The best set to go for with the Fire Trailblazer is the Fleet of the Ageless set, which provides percent-increased HP in addition to providing a team-wide percent-increased attack buff once the Fire Trailblazer reaches 120 or higher Speed stat. The stats you’re aiming for here are the same as with the Relics; you just want to be fast and tanky.

That’s the best way to build your Trailblazer, fire edition, in Honkai: Star Rail. Hopefully you’ll get some excellent rolls on your Relics and Planetary Sets and can turn your Trailblazer into a real damage-tanking beefcake for your team!