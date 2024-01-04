The 5 Star Path of Erudition beat Argenti is an awesome damage dealer to use in Honkai: Star Rail. He excels in AOE scenarios, especially when there are 4-5 targets involved. In this guide, we’ll be going over the best team comps to use with Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Argenti Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Best Argenti Debuff Team Comp in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti | Tingyun | Hanya | Fu Xuan

Argenti is the best Erudition character in all of Honkai: Star Rail currently. It’s tough to beat him on AOE damage, and with this comp, it takes full advantage of his capabilities. A ton of his damage comes from using his pretty energy-efficient ultimate ability, Merit Bestowed in My Garden. This deals massive Physical damage to all enemies. Due to this ultimate being the cornerstone of his damage output, it really makes Tingyun a key support to run alongside him. With her ultimate, you’ll be able to recharge his ultimate and provide him a damage buff at the same time. More ultimates means more damage, making these two the perfect pairing.

Hanya is one you might not have thought to pair up with Argenti, but her kit actually has some amazing synergy with his. Hanya has a very strong debuff with her skill that she can apply to one enemy at a time. Enemies inflicted with Hanya’s Burden skill will generate your team skill points when attacked. This can trigger twice per Burden stack. This means Argenti can easily trigger this effect as his attacks hit all enemies. He’ll then have extra skill points to use his skill to deal damage and get his ultimate ability back faster.

Hanya also provides a nice Attack and Speed buff with her ultimate ability, which really gives Argenti a nice boost in damage output. This buff, combined with the skill and ultimate damage buffs from Tingyun, really increases what Argenti can dish out to enemies. The last character you’ll need is a good defensive option. Fu Xuan is an amazing tank and is second to none in what she can do. If you prefer healing, though, Luocha or Lynx can be a good option here instead.

Best Argenti Break Team Comp in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti | Tingyun | Ruan Mei | Huohuo

If you want the absolute best Argenti team comp that will help you shred, look no further than this one! It has a bit of a higher 5 Star requirement in that you need both Argenti and the powerful new 5 Star Harmony character Ruan Mei as the core. Ruan Mei is one of the most wild support characters in Honkai: Star Rail we’ve seen to date. Her skill alone can increase Argenti’s damage by 32% and Break Efficiency by 50%, which is a massive damage increase for Argenti. Ruan Mei can also shred 25% of enemies’ Resistances, which means Argenti can deal a whole lot more Physical damage to them.

With the extra Break Efficiency and additional damage you deal to weakness-broken enemies, it really takes Argenti above and beyond. If you can pull for her, you absolutely should – she makes any team better! Tingyun also features in this comp as an inseparable support for Argenti. You just can’t go wrong with more Argenti ultimates and extra damage.

Huohuo is the icing on the cake for this team comp. She has exceptional, top-tier healing capabilities. She does need to use skill points, but she works well in this team as Argenti isn’t too skill point hungry. Her Ultimate provides a whopping 40% increased attack, essentially making her a third buffer for Argenti. When he has all the buffs applied from all of these characters, his damage really just runs wild – it’s awesome! If you don’t have Huohuo, you can downgrade to any other healer like Lynx instead, and it will still be really good.

Those are the two best team comps to use with Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail. He’s top-tier when it comes to AOE damage, and these team comps really push him to the next level. If you have the characters available, give these comps a try, and you’ll be blown away by the results!