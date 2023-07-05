Best Luocha Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

The release of the second half of patch 1.1 for Honkai: Star Rail offered access to a significant 5-star character on the Limited Banner, Luocha. He is the first new 5-star healer to be added to the game since launch and, from my testing, the best healer in the game so far. With Luocha you can really fit him into any team that you have and he will outpace Natasha on healing and damage. The same goes for Bailu who is the other current 5-star healing character but only available by getting lucky through the Standard Banner. If you manage to pull yourself a Luocha, here are the best teams that you can try out with him in Honkai: Star Rail!

Best Team Comps to Try with Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail

Imaginary Friends Comp

Welt – Yukong – Silver Wolf – Luocha

This was a brand new team comp made only possible in the second half update of Honkai: Star Rail patch 1.1. Before this update, there was only one Imaginary element character, being Welt — not enough to build a team around. Afterward, there became three, with Yukong being a top-tier new Imaginary-type support and Luocha being a top-tier Imaginary-type Healer. Adding all three Imaginary-type characters onto a team with Silver Wolf enables a very cool and pretty powerful mono team I like to call Imaginary Friends. With this comp you will be able to use Silver Wolf to apply Imaginary damage weakness to any enemy you target with her skill most of the time, meaning this team will be able to take on any content in the game consistently.

Welt, Silver Wolf, and Luocha all deal good amounts of damage, and with the teamwide buffing from Yukong for Attack and Crit stats, the team will really output some solid damage. One of the best parts of this team is the insane amount of debuffing and lockdown that they are able to achieve as well. Breaking shields with Imaginary damage causes enemies to be disabled temporarily, Welt has other abilities that lock down enemies, Luocha can remove enemy buffs, and Silver Wolf can shred their defenses. You won’t even miss having a tank because the enemies won’t be able to attack you most of the time, and even when they do, Luocha has such good healing that triggers whenever you attack that any damage taken will be patched up very quickly.

Belobog Bros Comp

Clara – Bronya – Luocha – Seele

Luocha joins Belobog’s best to form a truly formidable team comp. Clara can both tank and deal some of the highest AOE damage in the game thanks to her ability to counter any attacks against her with the help of Svarog. This ability is now better than ever with Luocha on the team, as with two stacks of his passive ability active, it will form a healing field that will heal anyone that attacks while it’s active. This means that Clara can get hit, counterattack, and heal all in one go, constantly. Bronya is still the best-in-class damage-buffing support in the game, but she can be subbed out for either Tingyun or Yukong in this team comp for a similar damage-buffing effect. Seele is the main single-target damage dealer in the team, with buffs from the support and the ability to heal when she attacks thanks to Luocha — she’ll pretty much be unstoppable and will dish out tons of damage. You can swap her out for another single-target damage dealer like Dan Heng or Hook and it will still be good.

Luocha is such a versatile character being an attacking healer, and you can fit him into any Honkai: Star Rail team comp that you like — but these are some of the strongest and most fun teams I’ve found with him so far. If you have the characters, you should definitely give these a try!