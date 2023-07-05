Best Yukong Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Yukong is a 4-star character added to Honkai: Star Rail in the second half update of patch 1.1. Yukong is an Imaginary-type character and a powerful offensive support. With team-wide buffs to teammates’ Attack and Crit stats and some respectable damage output of her own, she is a great character to have in your teams. If you’ve pulled her from the Limited Banner for Luocha, then you’ll want to make sure you build her the right way — so I’ve prepared a guide to help you build the best Yukong in Honkai: Star Rail, in terms of relic sets, stats, and Light Cones.

Best Way to Build Yukong in Honkai: Star Rail

Relic Sets

For main relic sets you have two good options to run on Yukong. You can either use a full 4-piece set of the Musketeer of Wild Wheat or a 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat and a 2-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert. Either configuration optimizes Yukong for damage output, which is what you want on her.

For the Planetary Relics, you can run either an Inert Salsotto set or a Space Sealing Station set; whichever set you have available with better sub stats will work well here as they both result in a similar level of damage output.

Relic Stats

Relic stats are important to get right on Yukong for the best possible build in Honkai: Star Rail. For the main stats you’ll want the following: Crit Rate on the Body, Attack % on the Boots, Imaginary Damage on the Planar Sphere, and Attack % on the Link Rope.

For sub stats the focus will be on improving Yukong’s ability to function as a sub-DPS with the focus being on offensive stats. The stat priority is as follows: Crit Damage > Crit Rate > Speed > Attack %.

Light Cones

For Light Cones, there are some excellent options for Yukong. The Past and Future 4-star Light Cone is her best in slot, providing a strong damage boost to the next character taking action after her when Yukong uses a skill. Bronya’s signature 5-star Light Cone But the Battle Isn’t Over is the second best option and functions similarly. Lastly, the Planetary Rendezvous 4-star Light Cone is the third best option, increasing Yukong’s damage output when a character of the same type deals damage, so you’ll need another Imaginary type character on the team to use this one.

That’s the best way in Honkai: Star Rail to build out your Yukong to be an effective buffing support as well as a sub-DPS that can contribute to taking down enemies. If you manage to pull her, give this build a try!