Image Credit: Bethesda
How to evolve magneton into magnezone Pokemon GO
Image via The Pokemon Company
How To Evolve Magnezone in Pokemon GO

Here's how to evolve your Magneton into Magnezone in Pokemon GO
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 12:14 pm

Magnemite’s third evolution, Magnezone, is a more recent addition to the Pokemon canon. Like many third evolutions of Gen 1 Pokemon, it requires special steps to evolve in Pokemon GO. If you’re trying to fill that PokeDex, here’s how to evolve Magnezone in Pokemon GO.

How To Get Magnezone in Pokemon GO

Although Magnemite and Magneton were part of Pokemon GO from the start, the third form wasn’t added to the game until over a year later. Though it is now possible to get a Magnezone in Pokemon GO, this form does not appear in the wild. To get one, you’ll need to evolve a Magnemite to its final stage and complete some special evolution requirements.

Magnemite is a wild spawn Pokemon, so you can find one in your Pokemon adventures. It’s often featured in Electric-type themed events, so you may even have a few in your Pokemon inventory already. Another good option for catching Magnemite is to battle Team GO Rocket grunts who use Electric types. It is sometimes a Shadow Pokemon catch after completing these battles.

Once you have the Magnemite you want to evolve into Magnezone, here are the steps to follow.

Evolve Magnemite into Magneton

Evolve Magnemite into Magneton Pokemon GO
Screenshot by The Escapist

First, you need to evolve Magnemite to Magneton. You can do this easily – like many first evolutions in Pokemon GO, it just takes 25 Magnemite Candy.

Evolving Magneton into Magnezone is where things get tricky, as this is one of Pokemon GO’s special evolutions.

Evolve Magneton into Magnezone

Evolve Magneton into Magnezone Pokemon GO
Screenshot by The Escapist

To evolve Magneton into the third and final stage, you will need to accumulate a total of 100 Magnemite Candies. This is easy to do during an event where Magnemite spawn frequently, as you can catch them with a Pinap Berry to get several candies. Otherwise, you can set Magneton as your Buddy and walk to get the candies you need.

Once you have 100 candies, you need one final step – a Magnetic Lure Module. Magneton can only evolve into Magnezone when it’s near a PokeStop with a Magnetic Lure Module equipped. So, you’ll need to have this item yourself or ask for help from a friend who does.

Set the Magnetic Lure Module on a nearby PokeStop. Then, stand close to it, and you should see the Evolve option become available. If it isn’t working, try standing closer to the PokeStop to ensure you’re in the radius.

Can Magnezone Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Magnezone vs. Shiny Magnezone
Image via The Pokemon Company

Now that you know how to evolve Magnezone, I’m sure you’re wondering – can it be Shiny? Yes, you can get a Shiny Magnezone in Pokemon GO.

However, since the Pokemon doesn’t spawn in the wild, you need to catch a Shiny Magnemite and evolve it using the steps above to get a Shiny Magneznoe.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.