How To Get Morpeko in Pokemon GO

Every Halloween, Pokemon GO fans hope to see Mimikyu. And every Halloween, Pokemon GO gives us something else. This year, Morpeko is the spooky season addition to the game. Here’s how to catch Morpeko and how its form-changing ability works in Pokemon GO.

How To Catch Morpeko in Pokemon GO

Morpeko debuts in Pokemon GO on October 22 at 10 AM local time, as part of the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event.

From the event info, it appears Morpeko will not spawn in the wild during its debut. Instead, it is available primarily as a reward encounter from event-specific Research Tasks and in the GO Battle League. Unless the event info is misleading, trainers may not be able to find Morpeko simply by roaming the map – at least not for now.

Field & Timed Research

If you want to add this electric mouse Pokemon to your roster, it’s best to stack up on Field Research tasks during the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event. You can get these tasks for free by spinning PokeStops and Gyms, then complete them for a Morpeko encounter.

Morpeko encounters will also be one of the rewards for the Free Timed Research during the event, which all players will automatically have access to from October 22 at 10 AM local time to November 3 at 8 PM local time. As these tasks do expire, you’ll want to work your way through them before November 3 to get a chance at catching Morpeko.

GO Battle League

After the event, trainers will need to reach Level 16 in the GO Battle League for a shot at a Morpeko reward encounter. It will appear more often in the Premium GO Battle League, but non-paid players will also be able to catch Morpeko this way – if they’re lucky.

Can Morpeko Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, as of its October 22 debut, Morpeko cannot be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

It can, however, shift between Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode during Pokemon battles, which is a fun new mechanic in the game. The change is not permanent like the different coloration of a Shiny Pokemon, however.

How Morpeko’s Form-Changing Ability Works in Pokemon GO

Morpeko has two forms – cute and cuddly Full Belly mode and dark and angry Hangry mode. Honestly, relatable. In the main series games, Morpeko changes form often during all kinds of battles. However, Morpeko will only switch forms in Pokemon GO in certain very specific circumstances.

To change from Full Belly Morpeko to Hangry Morpeko, you will need to be engaging in a Team GO Rocket or GO Battle League battle. When Morpeko uses a Charged Attack during one of these battle modes, it will swap forms.

As of now, Morpeko does not change form in Gym Battles or Raids. However, Niantic has already hinted this may change in the future.

If you were hoping to pop an incense and enjoy that Lavender Town remix while hunting for Morpeko, it looks like you’ll need to slightly adjust your expectations for Halloween. Though many of our spooky favorites will be on the map, it’s Research Tasks and PvP battles that will earn you a chance to catch Morpeko.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

