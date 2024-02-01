Pokemon GO Giovanni Team, Counters, & Shadow Legendary in February 2024

So, you think you’ve got what it takes to challenge the leader of Team GO Rocket and rescue a Shadow Legendary from Giovanni in Pokemon GO? The executive Pokemon trainer is a formidable foe, but there’s still hope for even the least skilled players.

It’s not every day that a trainer gets to challenge Giovanni to a Pokemon battle. In fact, it can take weeks or months even to get a chance to battle the renowned CEO. In this guide, we will go over how to find Giovanni, as well as what team he’s rocking in February 2024 and the best counters to beat him.

How To Battle Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Players can encounter Giovanni in Pokemon GO after they’ve acquired a Super Rocket Radar. These are special items given to players who complete Timed Research and Special Research. These are usually given to players around the time a Team GO Rocket Takeover happens.

They start by requiring you to battle a few Rocket Grunts. Then, players will have to fight each of the Team GO Rocket Leaders. This step normally awards players with a Super Rocket Radar in order to complete the next step in the quest, which is to take on Giovanni and catch his Shadow Legendary.

Once you have a Super Rocket Radar equipped, you can tap on the radar icon to locate Giovanni on your map and challenge him to a Pokemon Battle.

Can You Purchase Super Rocket Radars?

No, you cannot purchase Super Rocket Radars as individual items or as a part of a bundle. Super Rocket Radars are only given to players once they complete Special or Timed Research quests.

Giovanni’s Pokemon GO Team (February 2024)

Giovanni is as difficult as ever with his iconic Persian, a slew of high-tier heavy hitters, and a Shadow Legendary ready to wipe a trainer’s team. Here is Giovanni’s line-up in Pokemon GO for February 2024:

First Pokemon Second Pokemon Third Pokemon

Persian

Normal

Nidoking

Poison/Ground

Kyogre

Water

Garchomp

Dragon/Ground

Rhyperior

Ground/Rock

Best Counters For Beating Giovanni in Pokemon GO (February 2024)

While Giovanni starts with Persian (Normal) and ends with Kyogre (Water), his second Pokemon could cause some problems. Luckily, he’ll always choose a dual Ground type, which means they all share similar weaknesses.

Types To Bring : Fighting, Ice, Grass

: Fighting, Ice, Grass Types To Avoid: Electric, Fairy, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel, Ground

Here are a few of our top picks for taking on Giovanni in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Abomasnow Powder Snow

Energy Ball

Swampert Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Breaking Swipe

Kartana Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Current Shadow Legendary in Pokemon GO (February 2024)

In the middle of January 2024, Team GO Rocket returned for another takeover, and at that time, Giovanni added Shadow Kyogre to his team, marking the creature’s Pokemon GO debut. The only way to obtain a Shadow Kygore is to defeat Giovanni in a battle.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.