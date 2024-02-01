GuidesVideo Games

Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (February 2024)

pokemon GO team go rocket leaders

Whether you’re trying to complete research tasks or want to add powerful Shadow Pokemon to your roster, finding and defeating Pokemon GO‘s Team GO Rocket Leaders can be a pain. With the boosted power of shadow Pokemon and ever-changing teams, it’s hard to know what to expect from Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff.

Of course, we have done our research and have provided you with everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket leaders. Additionally, you can find a list of counter-picks to help deal with those pesky leaders, regardless of which one flies to your neighborhood.

Where To Find Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, & Cliff

pokemon go team go rocket

Pokemon GO‘s Team Rocket Leaders are elusive, and finding them isn’t as easy as stumbling upon a Team Rocket Grunt. In fact, to spawn a Team GO Rocket Leader, players must first defeat six Rocket Grunts.

Every time you defeat a Rocket Grunt, they will drop a Mysterious Components. Collecting six of these and putting them together will create a Rocket Radar. Grunts will spawn randomly at PokeStops, and a hot air balloon with a Grunt will spawn every six hours, following the player for 20 minutes before it disappears.

Once you have a Rocket Radar equipped, Team GO Rocket Leaders will replace grunts at black PokeStops and in the hot air balloons.

Pokemon GO Rocket Current Sierra Team

team go rocket sierra

Team GO Rocket’s devilish member, Sierra, is as sly on the battlefield as she looks. Her team for February 2024 is as follows:

First PokemonSecond PokemonThird Pokemon
tentacool
Tentacool
Water/Poison
Milotic
Water		houndoom
Houndoom
Dark/Fire
sableye
Sableye
Dark/Ghost		victreebel
Victreebel
Grass/Poison
honchkrow
Honchcrow
Dark/Flying		alakazam
Alakazam
Psychic

Best Counters for Team Leader Sierra in Pokemon GO

Sierra is currently rocking a diverse team, but it does have a heavier focus on Dark-type Pokemon. Here is a list of some optimal choices when facing the Team Rocket Leader:

PokemonMoves
tapu-koko
Tapu Koko		Volt Switch
Thunder
gliscor
Gliscor		Wing Attack
Night Slash
giratina
Giratina		Shadow Claw
Shadow Force

Pokemon GO Rocket Current Arlo Team

Team GO Rocket Arlo

Arlo is the scorned anime rival of Team GO Rocket, and his powerful Pokemon team proves he can roll with the punches. Here is Arlo’s team of Pokemon for February 2024:

First PokemonSecond PokemonThird Pokemon
bagon
Bagon
Dragon		charizard
Charizard
Fire/Flying		dragonite
Dragonite
Dragon/Flying
hypno
Hypno
Psychic		scizor
Scizor
Bug/Steel
golurk
Golurk
Ground/Ghost
Salamence
Dragon/Flying

Best Counters for Team Leader Arlo in Pokemon GO

Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo is stacked for the month of February, with a few Pseudo-Legendaries and a healthy number of Dragon types. While his team may seem scary, here are a few of the best counters you should put on your team:

PokemonMoves
lapras
Lapras		Ice Shard
Dragon Pulse
houndoom
Houndoom		Fire Fang
Foul Play
tapu-koko
Tapu Koko		Volt Switch
Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon GO Rocket Current Cliff Team

team go rocket cliff

The brawn of Team GO Rocket is none other than Cliff. And to match his chiseled jawline and rock-hard abs, here is his team of tough Pokemon featured during February 2024:

First PokemonSecond PokemonThird Pokemon
zubat
Zubat
Poison/Flying		aerodactyl
Aerodactyl
Rock/Flying		tyranitar
Tyranitar
Rock/Dark
gallade
Gallade
Psychic/Fighting		cradily
Cradily
Rock/Grass
kingdra
Kingdra
Water/Dragon		crobat
Crobat
Poison/Flying

Best Counters for Team Leader Cliff in Pokemon GO

Cliff’s February 2024 team in Pokemon GO features quite a few Rock-type Pokemon, so make sure you’re equipped to take ’em out. To ensure you have your best foot forward, here is a list of the best counters to take into battle:

PokemonMoves
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine		Powder Snow
Avalanche
granbull
Granbull		Charm
Play Rough
tyranitar
Tyranitar		Iron Tail
Stone Edge

And that’s everything you need to know about how to beat and counter the Team GO Rocket Leaders for February 2024 in Pokemon GO. We will continue to update this article as their teams change to make sure you’re always prepared for what Pokemon GO throws at you next!

