Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (February 2024)

Whether you’re trying to complete research tasks or want to add powerful Shadow Pokemon to your roster, finding and defeating Pokemon GO‘s Team GO Rocket Leaders can be a pain. With the boosted power of shadow Pokemon and ever-changing teams, it’s hard to know what to expect from Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff.

Of course, we have done our research and have provided you with everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket leaders. Additionally, you can find a list of counter-picks to help deal with those pesky leaders, regardless of which one flies to your neighborhood.

Where To Find Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, & Cliff

Pokemon GO‘s Team Rocket Leaders are elusive, and finding them isn’t as easy as stumbling upon a Team Rocket Grunt. In fact, to spawn a Team GO Rocket Leader, players must first defeat six Rocket Grunts.

Every time you defeat a Rocket Grunt, they will drop a Mysterious Components. Collecting six of these and putting them together will create a Rocket Radar. Grunts will spawn randomly at PokeStops, and a hot air balloon with a Grunt will spawn every six hours, following the player for 20 minutes before it disappears.

Once you have a Rocket Radar equipped, Team GO Rocket Leaders will replace grunts at black PokeStops and in the hot air balloons.

Pokemon GO Rocket Current Sierra Team

Team GO Rocket’s devilish member, Sierra, is as sly on the battlefield as she looks. Her team for February 2024 is as follows:

First Pokemon Second Pokemon Third Pokemon

Tentacool

Water/Poison

Milotic

Water

Houndoom

Dark/Fire

Sableye

Dark/Ghost

Victreebel

Grass/Poison

Honchcrow

Dark/Flying

Alakazam

Psychic

Best Counters for Team Leader Sierra in Pokemon GO

Sierra is currently rocking a diverse team, but it does have a heavier focus on Dark-type Pokemon. Here is a list of some optimal choices when facing the Team Rocket Leader:

Pokemon Moves

Tapu Koko Volt Switch

Thunder

Gliscor Wing Attack

Night Slash

Giratina Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Pokemon GO Rocket Current Arlo Team

Arlo is the scorned anime rival of Team GO Rocket, and his powerful Pokemon team proves he can roll with the punches. Here is Arlo’s team of Pokemon for February 2024:

First Pokemon Second Pokemon Third Pokemon

Bagon

Dragon

Charizard

Fire/Flying

Dragonite

Dragon/Flying

Hypno

Psychic

Scizor

Bug/Steel

Golurk

Ground/Ghost

Salamence

Dragon/Flying

Best Counters for Team Leader Arlo in Pokemon GO

Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo is stacked for the month of February, with a few Pseudo-Legendaries and a healthy number of Dragon types. While his team may seem scary, here are a few of the best counters you should put on your team:

Pokemon Moves

Lapras Ice Shard

Dragon Pulse

Houndoom Fire Fang

Foul Play

Tapu Koko Volt Switch

Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon GO Rocket Current Cliff Team

The brawn of Team GO Rocket is none other than Cliff. And to match his chiseled jawline and rock-hard abs, here is his team of tough Pokemon featured during February 2024:

First Pokemon Second Pokemon Third Pokemon

Zubat

Poison/Flying

Aerodactyl

Rock/Flying

Tyranitar

Rock/Dark

Gallade

Psychic/Fighting

Cradily

Rock/Grass

Kingdra

Water/Dragon

Crobat

Poison/Flying

Best Counters for Team Leader Cliff in Pokemon GO

Cliff’s February 2024 team in Pokemon GO features quite a few Rock-type Pokemon, so make sure you’re equipped to take ’em out. To ensure you have your best foot forward, here is a list of the best counters to take into battle:

Pokemon Moves

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Granbull Charm

Play Rough

Tyranitar Iron Tail

Stone Edge

And that’s everything you need to know about how to beat and counter the Team GO Rocket Leaders for February 2024 in Pokemon GO. We will continue to update this article as their teams change to make sure you’re always prepared for what Pokemon GO throws at you next!