Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (February 2024)

Whether you’re trying to complete research tasks or want to add powerful Shadow Pokemon to your roster, finding and defeating Pokemon GO‘s Team GO Rocket Leaders can be a pain. With the boosted power of shadow Pokemon and ever-changing teams, it’s hard to know what to expect from Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff.
Of course, we have done our research and have provided you with everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket leaders. Additionally, you can find a list of counter-picks to help deal with those pesky leaders, regardless of which one flies to your neighborhood.
Where To Find Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, & Cliff
Pokemon GO‘s Team Rocket Leaders are elusive, and finding them isn’t as easy as stumbling upon a Team Rocket Grunt. In fact, to spawn a Team GO Rocket Leader, players must first defeat six Rocket Grunts.
Every time you defeat a Rocket Grunt, they will drop a Mysterious Components. Collecting six of these and putting them together will create a Rocket Radar. Grunts will spawn randomly at PokeStops, and a hot air balloon with a Grunt will spawn every six hours, following the player for 20 minutes before it disappears.
Once you have a Rocket Radar equipped, Team GO Rocket Leaders will replace grunts at black PokeStops and in the hot air balloons.
Pokemon GO Rocket Current Sierra Team
Team GO Rocket’s devilish member, Sierra, is as sly on the battlefield as she looks. Her team for February 2024 is as follows:
|First Pokemon
|Second Pokemon
|Third Pokemon
Tentacool
Water/Poison
Milotic
Water
Houndoom
Dark/Fire
Sableye
Dark/Ghost
Victreebel
Grass/Poison
Honchcrow
Dark/Flying
Alakazam
Psychic
Best Counters for Team Leader Sierra in Pokemon GO
Sierra is currently rocking a diverse team, but it does have a heavier focus on Dark-type Pokemon. Here is a list of some optimal choices when facing the Team Rocket Leader:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Tapu Koko
|Volt Switch
Thunder
Gliscor
|Wing Attack
Night Slash
Giratina
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
Pokemon GO Rocket Current Arlo Team
Arlo is the scorned anime rival of Team GO Rocket, and his powerful Pokemon team proves he can roll with the punches. Here is Arlo’s team of Pokemon for February 2024:
|First Pokemon
|Second Pokemon
|Third Pokemon
Bagon
Dragon
Charizard
Fire/Flying
Dragonite
Dragon/Flying
Hypno
Psychic
Scizor
Bug/Steel
Golurk
Ground/Ghost
Salamence
Dragon/Flying
Best Counters for Team Leader Arlo in Pokemon GO
Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo is stacked for the month of February, with a few Pseudo-Legendaries and a healthy number of Dragon types. While his team may seem scary, here are a few of the best counters you should put on your team:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Lapras
|Ice Shard
Dragon Pulse
Houndoom
|Fire Fang
Foul Play
Tapu Koko
|Volt Switch
Dazzling Gleam
Pokemon GO Rocket Current Cliff Team
The brawn of Team GO Rocket is none other than Cliff. And to match his chiseled jawline and rock-hard abs, here is his team of tough Pokemon featured during February 2024:
|First Pokemon
|Second Pokemon
|Third Pokemon
Zubat
Poison/Flying
Aerodactyl
Rock/Flying
Tyranitar
Rock/Dark
Gallade
Psychic/Fighting
Cradily
Rock/Grass
Kingdra
Water/Dragon
Crobat
Poison/Flying
Best Counters for Team Leader Cliff in Pokemon GO
Cliff’s February 2024 team in Pokemon GO features quite a few Rock-type Pokemon, so make sure you’re equipped to take ’em out. To ensure you have your best foot forward, here is a list of the best counters to take into battle:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
Avalanche
Granbull
|Charm
Play Rough
Tyranitar
|Iron Tail
Stone Edge
And that’s everything you need to know about how to beat and counter the Team GO Rocket Leaders for February 2024 in Pokemon GO. We will continue to update this article as their teams change to make sure you’re always prepared for what Pokemon GO throws at you next!