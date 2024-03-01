Category:
Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season: All Rewards & Encounters

Climbing the ranks in the GO Battle League earns you some exciting encounters in Pokemon GO during the World of Wonders season
Amanda Kay Oaks
Feb 29, 2024
Pokemon GO Battle League Rewards and Encounters
As you battle your way through the GO Battle League, you’ll be rewarded with bonuses and Pokemon encounters along the way. The World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO brings you some new Pokemon encounters to look forward to as you climb the ranks.

When trainers rank up in the GO Battle League, they get more than just street cred. Different ranks also bring new Pokemon encounters in, and the creatures you’ll come across change as you rank up. Now that we’re in the World of Wonders season, there are new guaranteed and standard encounters to unlock in the GO Battle League, so let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

GO Battle League Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters for World of Wonders

During the World of Wonders season, trainers in the GO Battle League are guaranteed to encounter certain Pokemon when they hit a specific rank. These guaranteed encounters happen only once at each designated rank and give you a chance to catch the featured Pokemon. Here are the guaranteed rank-up encounters in the Pokemon GO Battle League for the World of Wonders season:

GO Battle League RankGuaranteed Pokemon Encounter
Rank 1Primeape
Primeape
Rank 6poliwrath
Poliwrath
Ace Rankdeino
Deino
Veteran Rankgoomy
Goomy
Expert Rankjangmo-o
Jangmo-o
Legend Rank
Pikachu Libre Costume Cosplay
Pikachu Libre

Of these guaranteed encounter Pokemon, Deino, Goomy, and Pikachu Libre are the only ones with Shiny versions currently in Pokemon GO.

GO Battle League Standard Encounters

As players climb the GO Battle League ranks, they’ll also unlock new potential reward encounters throughout the season. These aren’t one-time guaranteed encounters, but rather standard Pokemon that may show up as reward encounters once you hit a specific rank. The featured Pokemon appearing in Standard Encounters for the GO Battle League this season are:

GO Battle League RankPokemon Encounter
Rank 1Shiny Machop
Machop
Rank 1Marill Pokemon
Marill
Rank 1gligar
Gligar
Rank 1Grubbin Pokemon
Grubbin
Rank 1Skwovet Pokemon
Skwovet*
Rank 6frillish
Frillish
Rank 6carbink
Carbink*
Rank 11Alolan Marowak
Alolan Marowak
Rank 11Shiny Lickitung
Lickitung
Rank 11phantump
Phantump
Rank 11Mareanie Pokemon
Mareanie*
Rank 16Vullaby
Vullaby
Rank 16Wooloo Pokemon
Wooloo*
Rank 16falinks
Falinks*
Rank 20mega-venusaur
Venusaur (Currently Active 5-Star Raid Boss)
Ace Rankgoomy
Goomy
Veteran Rankdeino
Deino
Expert Rankjangmo-o
Jangmo-o*

Many of these Pokemon you’ll encounter as you rank up through the GO Battle League can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, except those marked with an asterisk above.

Pokemon GO Battle League Avatar Item Rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season Avatar Pose
Image via Niantic

In addition to accolades and Pokemon encounters, trainers can also get special GO Battle League rewards in the form of new items for their Pokemon GO avatars. This season, there are various Hala-style items on offer as you move through the ranks. They are as outlined below:

RankAvatar Item Reward
Ace RankHala-Style Shoes
Veteran RankHala-Style Pants
Expert RankHala-Style Shirt
Legend RankHala-Style Pose
