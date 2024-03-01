Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season: All Rewards & Encounters

As you battle your way through the GO Battle League, you’ll be rewarded with bonuses and Pokemon encounters along the way. The World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO brings you some new Pokemon encounters to look forward to as you climb the ranks.

When trainers rank up in the GO Battle League, they get more than just street cred. Different ranks also bring new Pokemon encounters in, and the creatures you’ll come across change as you rank up. Now that we’re in the World of Wonders season, there are new guaranteed and standard encounters to unlock in the GO Battle League, so let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

GO Battle League Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters for World of Wonders

During the World of Wonders season, trainers in the GO Battle League are guaranteed to encounter certain Pokemon when they hit a specific rank. These guaranteed encounters happen only once at each designated rank and give you a chance to catch the featured Pokemon. Here are the guaranteed rank-up encounters in the Pokemon GO Battle League for the World of Wonders season:

GO Battle League Rank Guaranteed Pokemon Encounter Rank 1

Primeape Rank 6

Poliwrath Ace Rank

Deino Veteran Rank

Goomy Expert Rank

Jangmo-o Legend Rank



Pikachu Libre

Of these guaranteed encounter Pokemon, Deino, Goomy, and Pikachu Libre are the only ones with Shiny versions currently in Pokemon GO.

GO Battle League Standard Encounters

As players climb the GO Battle League ranks, they’ll also unlock new potential reward encounters throughout the season. These aren’t one-time guaranteed encounters, but rather standard Pokemon that may show up as reward encounters once you hit a specific rank. The featured Pokemon appearing in Standard Encounters for the GO Battle League this season are:

GO Battle League Rank Pokemon Encounter Rank 1

Machop Rank 1

Marill Rank 1

Gligar Rank 1

Grubbin Rank 1

Skwovet* Rank 6

Frillish Rank 6

Carbink* Rank 11

Alolan Marowak Rank 11

Lickitung Rank 11

Phantump Rank 11

Mareanie* Rank 16

Vullaby Rank 16

Wooloo* Rank 16

Falinks* Rank 20

Venusaur (Currently Active 5-Star Raid Boss) Ace Rank

Goomy Veteran Rank

Deino Expert Rank

Jangmo-o*

Many of these Pokemon you’ll encounter as you rank up through the GO Battle League can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, except those marked with an asterisk above.

Pokemon GO Battle League Avatar Item Rewards

Image via Niantic

In addition to accolades and Pokemon encounters, trainers can also get special GO Battle League rewards in the form of new items for their Pokemon GO avatars. This season, there are various Hala-style items on offer as you move through the ranks. They are as outlined below: