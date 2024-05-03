JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit in Warzone
How to Unlock the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit in MW3 & Warzone

A newly important Conversion Kit for Warzone.
Joey Carr
Published: May 3, 2024

There are dozens of Conversion Kits in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. In Season 3, the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit is firmly in the meta as a part of the DG-58 LSW’s close-range loadout. To see how to unlock that kit, check out the guide below.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

When the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit was originally released in MW3 and Warzone, it was unlockable by completing a specific week’s Weekly Challenges in Season 2. Obviously, that season has now passed, so you have to resort to another way of unlocking the kit.

Fortunately, all previous Weekly Challenge rewards can be unlocked the same way in MW3 and Warzone, which is through the Armory Unlock Challenge system. If you navigate to the Armory Unlocks menu, you can find the challenge for the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit under the “Aftermarket Parts” tab.

Related: Best Contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone, Ranked

The Armory Unlocks menu is viewable by pressing the six dots icon in the top right-hand corner of the main menu and selecting “Challenges.” Here, press the Armory Unlocks box on the right side of the menu and then scroll over to the Aftermarket Parts tab to find the challenge for the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit.

The Armory Unlock challenge for the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit. Screenshot by The Escapist

The challenge for the kit requires you to complete three Daily Challenges/match wins to unlock it. You can combine match wins and Daily Challenges as long as they end up equalling three in some fashion. Just remember to “Activate” the challenge for the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit, which is done by pressing A/X on your controller when hovering over the kit in the Armory Unlocks menu.

Once you have completed the Armory Unlock Challenge for the kit, you can equip it on any compatible weapon in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Call of Duty: Warzone
