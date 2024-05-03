DG-58 LSW Loadout in Warzone
Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in Warzone Season 3

A new challenger has emerged in Season 3.
Following the Season 3 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Warzone, several weapons were both added and removed from the meta. However, soon after the update went live, players discovered the DG-58 LSW might be the best close and long-range option in Warzone with a specific loadout.

Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in Warzone

The DG-58 LSW is in uncharted waters, as it features a great, base long-range loadout that utilizes its normal attachments. This loadout can go toe-to-toe with any other long-range weapon in Warzone. Where things start to get interesting is with the DG-58 LSW’s Conversion Kit, the JAK Nightshade Kit, which turns it into a close-range monster with an entirely new loadout.

Below, I’ll show you the best loadouts for the close and long-range versions of the DG-58 LSW, so you have both options ready to go.

Close-Range DG-58 LSW Loadout

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
  • Comb: 5GN Tac-Comb
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Nightshade Kit
The close-range loadout for the DG-58 LSW. Screenshot by The Escapist
The close-range loadout for the DG-58 LSW. Screenshot by The Escapist

Long-Range DG-58 LSW Loadout

  • Muzzle: Casus Brake
  • Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
The long-range loadout for the DG-58 LSW. Screenshot by The Escapist
The long-range loadout for the DG-58 LSW. Screenshot by The Escapist

For the close-range loadout, I’m opting to specifically target an increase in sprint-to-fire speed by using the 5GN Tac-Comb. This, paired with the JAK Nightshade Kit, makes the DG-58 LSW unstoppable at close-range. You also have a smaller magazine in the 40 Round Mag to make the light machine gun reload faster and quicker when moving.

In the long-range loadout, I’ve kept the Recoil Reduction Buttplate stock in place, as it offers great recoil control, but I’ve also added the Casus Brake and Bruen Heavy Support Grip to give the DG-58 LSW superior accuracy. This is all combined with the Wudi Long Barrel for more damage range, as well as the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic for long-range fights.

Best Class For the DG-58 LSW in Warzone

Rounding things out, you can equip the best class items for the DG-58 LSW in Warzone. These class items will work regardless of what loadout you choose to run.

Secondary Weapon

  • A close or long-range weapon depending on what version of the DG-58 LSW you’re using

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadouts for the DG-58 LSW in Warzone are complete. Whether you’re heading into Rebirth Island or Urzikstan, you’ll have a DG-58 LSW that’s right for any situation.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

