If you’re the best player in your squad and want to face some tougher competition, it’s time to try Ranked Mode in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. It’s where the best of the best go to hone their skills. Here’s the best team for Ranked Mode in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Best Team To Use in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Ranked Mode

While single battles are fun, the DP battles are where the sweaty players are at. The mode involves using 15 points to put together a team. You can have up to five characters, but it’s not always quantity over quality in Sparking Zero. So, here’s the best team to use in Ranked Mode:

Base Goku (GT)

The easiest way to get an advantage over your opponent is to have a character that can transform. You put their base form on your team and bide time until you can pull of a transformation. Base Goku (GT) fits that role perfectly at 5 DP, and he’s no slouch, either. Whether your opponent comes out of the gate with a low-power character or a heavy hitter, Base Goku (GT) will be able to hold his own, especially after you unleash Super Saiyan 4.

Ultimate Gohan

The tank of the best Ranked Mode team in Sparking Zero will be Ultimate Gohan, who comes in at 7 DP. While there are other options for that much DP, Gohan’s most powerful form currently in the game is easy to get the hang of. He’s quick, never pulls his punches, and has flexible ultimate moves. Focus on getting your opponent into a combo and unleashing Kamehameha after Kamehameha.

Yajirobe

For mop-up duty, Yajirobe is the best pick at 2 DP. He doesn’t hit particularly hard, but his Senzu Bean ability gives you the opportunity to heal and figure things out when in a crunch. It’s a lot like switching into a Pokemon who you know is at a type disadvantage while you come up with a strategy with your main. Yajirobe won’t be the reason you win, but he’s also not going to be the reason you lose.

If you’re good at math, you’ll realize the team’s DP only adds up to 14. However, the only one-DP character in Sparking Zero is Mr. Satan, who helps more than he hinders. The other three characters should be more than enough to get the job done, so don’t worry about tossing in Hercule unless you’re just looking to have some fun.

And that’s the best Ranked Mode team in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

