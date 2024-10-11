With nearly 200 playable characters, it will take a while for gamers to use Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero‘s entire roster. However, that doesn’t stop them from wanting more, including one character that already appears in the game. Here’s how to get Gohan Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Gohan Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

As it stands, the only way to encounter Gohan Black is to unlock the Sparking Episode during the mission “Defend Earth from the Freiza Force!” in Gohan’s story. It’s essentially an alternate timeline, where events play out differently than they do in Dragon Ball canon. This time around, rather than losing to Frieza during the Resurrection F arc, Gohan is able to gather his strength and unleash his Ultimate form once again.

Gohan decides to take his training more seriously after that, and he becomes so powerful that he’s Universe 7’s top fighter during the Tournament of Destroyers. That means that Zamasu watches him fight Hit rather than Goku, giving the Supreme Kai apprentice the idea to steal his body. The events play out basically the same in Sparking Zero‘s new reality after that, with Trunks traveling to the past to warn everyone about Gohan Black and Gohan going to the future to fight him.

Related: All Tenkaichi 3 Characters Missing From Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, Listed

Is Gohan Black Playable in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?

Since Goku Black is part of Sparking Zero’s roster, many would assume that Gohan’s evil counterpart is as well. However, no matter how many times players try to use their Dragon Ball wishes to unlock him, he is not playable in the game – at least not yet.

With Sparking Zero being in its early days, there will be room for other characters to join the fray. After all, many of the characters seen in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero are yet to get into the action, and Dragon Ball: Daima is on the way, opening the door for even more additions. So, there’s no reason to lose hope just yet, especially if Gohan Black continues to be a highly requested character.

And that’s how to get Gohan Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. If you’re interested in more, here’s a guide to the “What If” scenarios in the game, including how to unlock all of the alternate timelines.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy