Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero What If Guide: How To Unlock Alternate Timelines

The latest Dragon Ball game, Sparking Zero, allows gamers to play through the events of the series. However, when people have been waiting for something this long, it’s only natural that they want more. Here’s how to unlock “What If” scenarios in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock ‘What If’ Missions in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Kids have been doing it since toys became a thing: tossing all of their action figures together to make up their own story. Sparking Zero now gives kids and adults alike the chance to change the story by introducing “Sparking Episodes,” alternate timelines where the events of Dragon Ball play out differently. But the only way to unlock them is to wait until a choice arrives in story mode and make the “wrong” one.

The first chance to unlock a Sparking Episode arrives pretty early in the story mode. If you start with Goku’s adventures, when Piccolo arrives after Raditz takes Gohan, Sparking Zero will give you the option to team up with him or go after the Saiyan alone. Of course, in the original story, it takes both Goku and Piccolo to take down Raditz, making the solo option the alternate timeline.

Taking on Goku’s brother alone will create a new story, completely different than the ones fans are familiar with. However, that’s far from the only time a dialogue option will appear. In fact, just about every character with their own story mode will have their own Sparking Episode. Some may take longer to find than others, though, so here’s when to look out for each of them.

Related: Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Was Like a Nostalgic Ki Blast to the Face [Hands-On Preview]

Where To Find Every Sparking Episode in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Goku: Chapter 1 Mission “The Earth’s Mightiest Duo”

Goku: Chapter 3 Mission “Hyperbolic Time Chamber”

Vegeta: Chapter 2 Mission “Vegeta And Trunks”

Vegeta: Chapter 3 Mission “Vegeta’s Wicked Heart”

Gohan: Chapter 5 Mission “Defend Earth From the Frieza Force!”

Piccolo: Chapter 3 Mission “Faint Unease”

Future Trunks: Chapter 6 Mission “Trunks’ Choice”

Frieza: Chapter 5 Mission “Frieza Revived”

Goku Black: Chapter 3 Mission “Act Three Begins”

Jiren: Chapter 1 Mission “Saiyan Rampage”

And that’s a guide to the “What If” scenarios in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, including where to find all of the alternate timelines.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy