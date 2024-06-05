All Patch Notes for Genshin Impact 4.7 Version

In a colder-than-usual patch, the Genshin Impact 4.7 Version is finally introducing a new endgame mode for the first time since the game’s release, but that’s not the only good thing included in this new patch notes. There are various other interesting changes, so here’s the full breakdown.

Recommended Videos

Genshin Impact 4.7 Full Patch Notes Listed

The new update brings changes to various system settings, as well as other minor updates to rewards for the Spiral Abyss, which also has a new scheduled rotation. Here’s the full details.

I. New Characters

5-Star Character “Candlebearer, Shadowhunter” Clorinde (Electro)

◇ Vision: Electro

◇ Weapon: Sword

◇ An undefeated Champion Duelist. Sword in hand, she defends justice in the Court of Fontaine.

◆ Elemental Skill: Hunter’s Vigil

◆ Preparing her pistolet, she enters the “Night Vigil” state. In this state, Clorinde’s Normal Attacks will be transformed into “Swift Hunt” pistolet attacks that help accumulate her Bond of Life, and her Elemental Skill will be transformed into “Impale the Night” that clears her Bond of Life and heals her while performing a lunging attack. When her Bond of Life is relatively low, “Swift Hunt” pistolet attacks will be able to pierce opponents. When her Bond of Life is relatively high, the AoE and the DMG dealt by “Impale the Night” will be increased.

◆ Elemental Burst: Last Lightfall

◆ Grants herself a Bond of Life before swiftly evading and striking with saber and sidearm as one, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

5-Star Character “Wondrous Dragonheir” Sigewinne (Hydro)

◇ Vision: Hydro

◇ Weapon: Bow

◇ A Melusine and the Fortress of Meropide’s head nurse. She cares equally for every convict locked in the undersea prison.

◆ After fully charging her Aimed Shot, Sigewinne will periodically fire slow-moving Mini-Stration Bubbles toward the target, dealing Hydro DMG.

◆ Elemental Skill: Rebound Hydrotherapy

◆ Hold to blow a Bolstering Bubblebalm that bounces between nearby opponents and imprisons weaker opponents, dealing Hydro DMG. When it bounces, it will restore HP to all nearby party members except Sigewinne herself. When the Bolstering Bubblebalm disappears, it will restore HP to Sigewinne. In addition, Sourcewater Droplets will be created near Sigewinne when she uses this Skill. Each Sourcewater Droplet Sigewinne collects will grant her a Bond of Life. When Sigewinne’s Bond of Life is cleared, she regains Elemental Energy based on the amount of Bond of Life that was cleared.

◆ Elemental Burst: Super Saturated Syringing

◆ Takes out a special Fortress of Meropide-made syringe and assault the area in front with waves of kindness and medicine, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. In addition, Sigewinne absorbs nearby Sourcewater Droplets when she uses this skill.

4-Star Character “Wisdom’s Measure” Sethos (Electro)

◇ Vision: Electro

◇ Weapon: Bow

◇ The Temple of Silence’s heir. Burdened with secrets, he comes from the sands.

◆ Sethos can fire off special Aimed Shots that can be charged up to Charge Level 2. At Charge Level 2, Sethos cannot move around, but can fire off a powerful Shadowpiercing Shot which can pierce enemies, dealing Electro DMG to enemies along its path.

◆ Elemental Skill: Ancient Rite: The Thundering Sands

◆ Gathers the might of thunder, dealing AoE Electro DMG and quickly retreating. If this attack triggers an Electro-related reaction, Sethos recovers a certain amount of Elemental Energy.

◆ Elemental Burst: Secret Rite: Twilight Shadowpiercer

◆ Perform a secret rite, entering the “Twilight Meditation” state, during which Sethos’s Normal Attacks will be converted into enemy-piercing Dusk Bolts: Deal Electro DMG to opponents in its path, with DMG increased based on Sethos’s Elemental Mastery. DMG dealt by Dusk Bolts is considered Charged Attack DMG.

◇ Sethos’s Passive Talent “Black Kite’s Enigma” allows Sethos to decrease the the charging time when aiming based on Sethos’s current Elemental Energy and consume a certain amount of Elemental Energy when the arrow is fired.

II. New Equipment

New Weapon (Examples based on Refinement Rank 1)

Absolution (5-Star Sword)

CRIT DMG increased by 20%. Increasing the value of a Bond of Life increases the DMG the equipping character deals by 16% for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

◆ During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Absolution (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Silvershower Heartstrings (5-Star Bow)

The equipping character can gain the Remedy effect. When they possess 1/2/3 Remedy stacks, Max HP will increase by 12%/24%/40%. 1 stack may be gained when the following conditions are met: 1 stack for 25s when using an Elemental Skill; 1 stack for 25s when the value of a Bond of Life value increases; 1 stack for 20s for performing healing. Stacks can still be triggered when the equipping character is not on the field. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. In addition, when 3 stacks are active, Elemental Burst CRIT Rate will be increased by 28%. This effect will be canceled 4s after falling under 3 stacks.

◆ During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Silvershower Heartstrings (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Cloudforged (4-Star Bow)

After Elemental Energy is decreased, the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 for 18s. Max 2 stacks.

◆ Cloudforged (Bow) and its refinement materials can be redeemed in the “Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation” event.

III. New Main Story

1. New Archon Quest

Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act VI “Bedtime Story”

Permanently available after the Version 4.7 update

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

• The “Focused Experience Mode” function is available for this quest.

2. New Story Quests

Clorinde’s Story Quest – Rapperia Chapter: Act I “Silent Night”

Permanently available after the Version 4.7 update

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

• Complete Furina’s Story Quest – Animula Choragi Chapter: Act I “The Little Oceanid”

• The “Focused Experience Mode” function is available for this quest.

Sigewinne’s Story Quest – Nereides Chapter: Act I “The Warmth of Lies”

Permanently available after 2024/06/25 18:00

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

• Complete Neuvillette’s Story Quest – Diluvies Chapter: Act I “The Remains of the Past Day”

• The “Focused Experience Mode” function is available for this quest.

IV. New Gameplay

New Gameplay: Imaginarium Theater

In this new gameplay, according to the selected difficulty level, you need to select multiple characters to form a party and complete multiple combat stages.

Each season of “Imaginarium Theater” will feature three specific elements. Characters that meet the Elemental and Level requirements can be selected.

In addition, each season of “Imaginarium Theater” will feature certain selectable characters that do not need to meet the Elemental requirements for the corresponding season. Apart from your own characters, you can also choose from trial characters and characters provided by your friends.

The composition of your party setup is key to completing challenges!

◇ Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above

• Complete the World Quest “Unbegun, Unending Story”

View “Imaginarium Theater” Gameplay Details for more detailed gameplay rules.

V. Other Update Details

New Recipe:

○ Hotel Debord, Fontaine: Bulle Sauce Duck Breast

New Character Specialty Dishes:

○ Clorinde’s specialty: “Tagged and Bagged”

○ Sigewinne’s specialty: Well-Balanced Meal

○ Sethos’s specialty: Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll

Adds new “Imaginarium Theater: The First Folio” Achievement category, and adds new Achievements to the “Wonders of the World” category.

Adds Set 32 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Namecards:

“Clorinde: Roleplay”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Clorinde

“Sigewinne: Treatment”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Sigewinne

“Sethos: Ba Fragment”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Sethos

“Achievement: Poetic Pages”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Imaginarium Theater: The First Folio”

“Travel Notes: Simulnation”: Reward obtained via the BP system

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:

New Character Cards: Furina, Wriothesley, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Kaveh, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.

New Character Cards: Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, All-Devouring Narwhal, Consecrated Scorpion, Consecrated Flying Serpent, and their corresponding Talent cards. Their Tavern Challenges have also been added.

New Action Cards: “Cashflow Supervision,” “End of the Line,” “Forest Regalia,” “Splendor of Tranquil Waters,” “Marechaussee Hunter,” “Golden Troupe,” “Flower of Paradise Lost,” “The Mausoleum of King Deshret,” “Central Laboratory Ruins,” “Sir Arthur,” “Kusava,” “Vicious Ancient Battle,” “Water and Justice,” and “Countdown to the Show: 3” can be purchased from Prince at The Cat’s Tail.

Reach Player Level 10 to unlock 8 new Open World Players located at Fortress of Meropide, Lumidouce Harbor, and The Rusty Rudder.

The Forge Realm’s Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is “The Forge Realm’s Temper: Clever Stratagems”:

(1) During The Forge Realm’s Temper: Clever Stratagems, you can select the parameters for each stage. Parameters that may be set include: stage difficulty, the round limit for the match, and enemy bonus HP.

(2) After you complete a certain stage battle, you will gain a score based on the difficulty selected for each parameter in said stage. At the same time, you can claim the corresponding rewards when your highest score reaches a specific score.

Imaginarium Theater

After the Version 4.7 update, the first season of “Imaginarium Theater” will be available on 2024/07/01 10:00. The Imaginarium Theater will automatically reset on the first day of every month.

Season 1:

Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Electro, and Anemo

Opening Characters: Arlecchino, Thoma, Clorinde, Kuki Shinobu, Wanderer, and Faruzan

Special Guest Stars: Baizhu, Sigewinne, Alhaitham, and Wriothesley

Fantastical Blessings: After Opening Characters join your party, Max HP, ATK, and DEF are increased by 20%. This will take effect both inside and outside the Imaginarium Theater.

Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

• All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus.

• All party members receive a 60% Hydro DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

After the Version 4.7 update, the Abyssal Moon Spire will reset itself every month, with a new Lunar Phase occurring on the sixteenth day. The “Star’s Bounty” rewards for earning 9 Abyssal Stars from the Abyssal Moon Spire, that is Floors 9 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss, are increased.

Previously, after earning 9 Abyssal Stars, you could obtain the “Star’s Bounty” rewards of a total of Primogems ×150. Once the the Abyssal Moon Spire resets on the sixteenth day of every month, after earning 9 Abyssal Stars on any Floor of the Abyssal Moon Spire, you can obtain the “Star’s Bounty” rewards of a total of Primogems ×200.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after the update, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I:

Thrusting Moon

For 10s after the active character uses their Elemental Skill, DMG dealt by their Normal Attacks is increased by 20%, and a tally will be kept when this character’s Normal Attacks hit opponents. The tally can increase by 1 up to once every 0.1s, and once it reaches 3, a shockwave is unleashed at the opponent’s location that deals True DMG to nearby opponents, and the tally will be reset. Up to 1 shockwave can be unleashed this way every 1.5s, and the effect and tally are cleared when the character leaves the field.

Phase II:

Transfusing Moon

After this character receives healing, their Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 20%. Lasts for 8s, up to 3 stacks. Each stack duration is calculated independently.

Adjustments & Optimizations

● Spiral Abyss

Adds the “View Character” button on the Select Character interface.

When you press to exit a challenge, the pop-up window will now be replaced by a pause interface. Related buttons and prompts have been optimized too.

Adds buttons for abandoning challenge progress for the current floor and re-configuring party composition via both the “Challenge Failed” interface and the mid-challenge pause interface.

Optimizes the logic of clearing filters after using the filter function on the Select Character interface.

Adds a description of the refresh rules for “Benediction of the Abyss” under Description.

● Inventory Interface

Increases the stack limit of Forging Ore, Character EXP Materials, and Artifact Enhancement Materials from 9,999 to 99,999; and also increases the stack limit of Cooking Ingredients from 2,000 to 9,999.

Optimizes the Artifact sorting logic after selecting three options under “Sort by Affix” within the Artifacts tabs of the Inventory and Character interfaces.

Optimizes the sorting logic for Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials in the Inventory > Character Development Items interface. Materials dropped by Elite Opponents will now appear at the top, and materials dropped by Normal Opponents at the bottom.

● Enemies

Adjusts the combat logic for Specters: For instance, in certain scenarios such as at the edge of a cliff, if there was a Specter at the bottom of the cliff, it would attack characters after they moved a certain distance away.

● System

The Adventure Rank required to unlock “Adventure Encounters” has been lowered from 35 to 24.

Adds the “Recommended Stats” feature in Fast Equip Artifacts > Custom Configuration. This feature will automatically fill in recommended sets and attributes based on data from active players in the game.

Adds an Auto Focus feature for “Background blur” under Paimon Menu > Take Photo.

Increases the in-game Friends cap to 100.

After the version update, progress for downloading update packages for new versions, integrating update packages, downloading resources, and other operations will be displayed in the same progress bar on mobile devices.

Adjusts the logic when pressing certain buttons simultaneously when the Keyboard and Mouse control type is selected: Taking the default buttons as an example, when characters are moving underwater, pressing the Left Ctrl and F buttons simultaneously now supports both moving downwards and interacting with things at the same time.

If you previously made any changes in “Settings > Controls” before the version update and would like to experience the new control logic, please restore the default settings after the update. The new control logic would take effect and you can then make any changes required once again.

● Genius Invokation TCG

Standardizes the text style for some card descriptions.

Now, when certain cards that require accumulating progress or count are in your Hand, accumulated progress/count will be shown in real time: For example, the round progress of the current game will be shown on the Event Card “In Every House a Stove” in real time, and the amount of Sophistication points that have been accumulated during the current game will be shown on the Support Card “Jeht” in real time.

● Audio

Starting from Version 4.7, part of the new Korean voice-overs of the character “Judicator of Secrets” Cyno (Electro) will be performed by the VA Jung Eui-jin. The text for the names of Cyno’s Korean voice actors will be adjusted to “Jung Eui-jin & Lee Woo-ri” (The lines performed by Lee Woo-ri before Version 4.7 are retained).

● Other

Increases the Original Resin cap from 160 to 200.

On mobile devices, a new “Highest” settings option has been added for “Render Resolution” in Settings > Graphics.

Adjusts the corresponding relationships between the various options and default values in Settings > Graphics > Graphics Quality on mobile devices (after the update, the “Graphics Quality” will stay the same as the quality selected before the update, and the option name will become “Custom”).

You will now also receive Iron Chunks when dispatching characters on expeditions that give you both Crystal Chunks and White Iron Chunks.

Optimizes the control experience when pressing and holding to add or reduce weapon and artifact enhancement materials on the “Weapon > Enhance” and “Artifact > Enhance” interfaces.

After claiming commission rewards 4 times, guidance icons for incomplete missions that are not being tracked will no longer penetrate scenes and appear above related NPCs when you are far away.

Enemies’ Pneumousia properties will now be shown by their names on Monster Lists in Domains of Forgery, Domains of Blessing, and Domains of Mastery.

Optimizes the special effects of Radiant Spincrystals in the open world.

Adds options for logging in via “Apple ID” and “Google Account” for PC devices.

Genius Invokation TCG Balance Adjustment

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “In Every House a Stove” to the following: “When this card is played in the first Round: If your deck initially contains at least 2 different Talent cards, draw 1 Talent Card. When this card is played in the second Round and thereafter: Draw a number of cards equal to the current Round number minus 1. (Up to 4 cards can be drawn in this way)”

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Flowing Flame” of the Character Card “Diluc”: When Diluc, who has this card equipped, uses “Searing Onslaught” for the second and third time in each Round, the effect “Spend 1 less Pyro Die” will be triggered. (Originally, this was limited to when Diluc “uses ‘Searing Onslaught’ for the second time in one Round”)

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Skill of the Character Card “Yoimiya”: The Usages of “Niwabi Enshou” created by her Elemental Skill is increased from 2 to 3.

Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost and effect of the Talent Card “Naganohara Meteor Swarm” of the Character Card “Yoimiya”: The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 2 Pyro Dice to 1. Equipping this card will no longer increase the number of initial Usage(s) of the “Niwabi Enshou” state generated by Yoimiya by 1.

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Kyouka Fuushi” of the Character Card “Kamisato Ayato”: The effect of “deal +1 additional DMG” if “the target’s remaining HP is equal to or less than 6” will be modified to “deal +2 additional DMG.”

Adjusts the effect of the summon “Herald of Frost” summoned by the Elemental Skill of the Character Card “Qiqi”: Additional healing effects are added, and its treatment-related effects are adjusted to “When this Summon is on the field, after Qiqi uses Normal Attack: Heals your character that took the most DMG for 1 HP. Once each Round: Heals your active character for 1 HP again.” (Adds an extra healing effect)

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required by the Talent Card “Rite of Resurrection” of the Character Card “Qiqi”: The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 5 Cryo Dice to 4.

Bug Fixes

● Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby, when fighting the Experimental Field Generator, Automated Supercomputing Field Generator, and Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, there was a small chance that characters would not receive a boost to their jump height after the enemy had unleashed a Gravity Reduction Field in certain situations.

● Characters

Fixes an issue whereby, after triggering the “Tapestry” effect of the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made” and then switching to another character, the effect of the weapon “Haran Geppaku Futsu” could not be triggered.

Fixes an issue whereby, when Arlecchino entered her Masque of the Red Death State, there was a small chance that the Normal Attack DMG increase would be abnormal in certain situations.

Fixes an issue whereby there is still a small probability that C1 Arlecchino’s interruption resistance increase would be abnormal when she performs Normal or Charged Attacks while affected by the Masque of the Red Death under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby Nilou’s weapon model would display abnormally if she cast her Elemental Skill immediately after using her Elemental Burst.

● Genius Invokation TCG

Fixes an issue whereby, after Lyney had stacked Prop Surplus, if the character was switched due to the Overloaded reaction being triggered, Prop Surplus stacks would not be consumed after the character that was switched to received a healing effect from the Prop Surplus.

Fixes an issue whereby when Neuvillette was preparing the skill “Equitable Judgment,” if he was switched to another character as a result of triggering an Elemental Reaction (such as Overloaded) or for any other reason, the skill that Neuvillette was preparing would not be canceled. Neuvillette’s skill description has also been optimized.

● System

Fixes an issue whereby, after completing the Spiral Abyss, the buttons on the finalization screen could be interacted with before they had even appeared.

Fixes an issue whereby Furnishing Set Blueprints could not be found when using the Filter function on the Realm Depot > Furnishing Blueprints interface.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, when viewing other Travelers’ elements by going to “Check Information > Character Showcase,” the character’s Max HP would incorrectly display as the Elemental Resonance value after it was activated.

● Audio

Fixes an issue whereby the sound effects for Prince of Dragonborn: Scylla, in the Sea of Bygone Eras would trigger abnormally when on land.

Fixes an issue whereby when “Gliding Champion” Amber (Pyro) used the wind glider, her lines would have a certain chance of repeating twice.

Fixes an issue whereby there was an error with the Chinese voice-over during a quest.

● Other

Fixes an issue whereby, when switching characters after detonating the Xenochromatic Jellyfish’s hat-shaped bomb, the Xenochromatic Jellyfish’s Ability would not enter cooldown as it should.

Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.) ◆ Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines. ◆ Optimizes certain English translations.

Related: All New Achievements in Genshin Impact 4.7 Version

The Imaginarium Theater’s grand opening act will start on July, so use this time wisely to get prepared!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy