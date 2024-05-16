Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Solve the Electrical Cabinet Puzzle in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

A puzzle game with an electrical panel puzzle? Shocking.
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 16, 2024 04:11 pm

Get ready for some math! Here’s how to solve the electrical cabinet puzzle in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete the Electrical Panel Puzzle in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Lorelei and The Laser Eyes doesn’t shy away from math problems. And to solve the electrical panel puzzle in the gatehouse just outside of the hotel, you’ll need to solve two equations.

The first equation will help you unlock the electrical panel. The clue for this lock can be found on the pinboard in the gatehouse, which has a typed letter. This type letter tells you to go “116 years into the past.” That means we’ll need to mine 1963, the current year, with 116. The answer is 1847. Put this into the lock, then click on the metal latch above it to open it.

Related: How to Find and Unlock All Maps in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Next, we’ll have the electrical panel itself. There are no clues to be found in the gatehouse beyond what’s on the electrical panel. Our goal is to create the sum “2014.” We can do this by turning the first dial to “1152.” Then the second dial to “850.” And finally, we can toggle the switch so it’s pointing downward towards “12.”

Image of the electrical panel in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes with the correct answer circled
Screenshots by The Escapist

When these three numbers are added together, the sum is 2014! Once your electrical panel looks like mine, press the silver button above 2014. This will open the iron wrought gates. And now, you’ll finally be able to step inside and see precisely what this magnum opus of R. Nero really is.

Related: How to Open All Document Tubes in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

But don’t mind the locked door to the hotel. Simply put the code “1847” in and it will unlock. I found this puzzle a little challenging, as I fell from the Red Herring of the statues. But you can actually solve this puzzle by looking at the number of splatters on each number. One splatter on ‘1,’ two splatters on ‘8.’

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is out now.

Post Tag:
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Beat Polyphemus in Hades 2
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe about to face off against the massive Cyclops Polyphemus
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat Polyphemus in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 16, 2024
Read Article All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Sakamoto Days Getting An Anime in 2024? Answered
Sakamoto Days Volume 1 cover
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Is Sakamoto Days Getting An Anime in 2024? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Beat Polyphemus in Hades 2
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe about to face off against the massive Cyclops Polyphemus
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat Polyphemus in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 16, 2024
Read Article All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Sakamoto Days Getting An Anime in 2024? Answered
Sakamoto Days Volume 1 cover
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Is Sakamoto Days Getting An Anime in 2024? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 16, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.