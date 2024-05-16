Get ready for some math! Here’s how to solve the electrical cabinet puzzle in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes.

How to Complete the Electrical Panel Puzzle in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Lorelei and The Laser Eyes doesn’t shy away from math problems. And to solve the electrical panel puzzle in the gatehouse just outside of the hotel, you’ll need to solve two equations.

The first equation will help you unlock the electrical panel. The clue for this lock can be found on the pinboard in the gatehouse, which has a typed letter. This type letter tells you to go “116 years into the past.” That means we’ll need to mine 1963, the current year, with 116. The answer is 1847. Put this into the lock, then click on the metal latch above it to open it.

Next, we’ll have the electrical panel itself. There are no clues to be found in the gatehouse beyond what’s on the electrical panel. Our goal is to create the sum “2014.” We can do this by turning the first dial to “1152.” Then the second dial to “850.” And finally, we can toggle the switch so it’s pointing downward towards “12.”

When these three numbers are added together, the sum is 2014! Once your electrical panel looks like mine, press the silver button above 2014. This will open the iron wrought gates. And now, you’ll finally be able to step inside and see precisely what this magnum opus of R. Nero really is.

But don’t mind the locked door to the hotel. Simply put the code “1847” in and it will unlock. I found this puzzle a little challenging, as I fell from the Red Herring of the statues. But you can actually solve this puzzle by looking at the number of splatters on each number. One splatter on ‘1,’ two splatters on ‘8.’

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is out now.

