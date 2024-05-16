How to Find and Unlock All Maps in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

The Hotel Letztes Jahr is a strange, sprawling building, and maps are a necessity. Here’s how to unlock and find all maps in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes.

How to Get All Maps in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

There is a total of five maps in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes, not counting the Forest map, which isn’t really a map at all. To unlock each of these maps, you’ll need to find scattered document tubes. Each area has its own document tube, which has a lock and a puzzle associated with it. And once you solve the area document tube puzzle, you’ll gain access to the map.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

But before we even begin, let’s make sure we have the clues we’ll need to solve each document tube puzzle. To find the clues, you’ll need to go into the cellar, which can be accessed through the foyer. From the foyer, head downstairs and go past the washroom. You’ll see a door to the left. Enter it and you’ll find yourself in a small room with a Drawing Board. This drawing board will have all the clues you’ll need to solve each document tube puzzle. Press right on your keyboard or gamepad to cycle through each clue. I recommend taking screenshots of each clue. Or just using this guide!

How to Find the First Floor Map in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Screenshots by The Escapist

The first floor map can be found by entering the hotel and the foyer. From the foyer, head straight and enter the next room. You’ll find yourself faced with a staircase. Turn right and you’ll find the document tube tucked into the bookcase in the same room.

Screenshots by The Escapist

For me, this document tube was labeled “Furste Etasch”. To solve the Furste Etasch, you’ll need to solve the puzzle “recalculate the area”. You can do this by turning the image upside down and multiplying the two numbers listed.

So, for me, the numbers originally read 81 along the length of the rectangle and 9 along the side. I turned my screen upside to get the numbers 18 and 6. I then multiplied those two numbers to get 108. Do the same calculation to learn the answer for your document tube! The numbers can vary, but the process for solving each puzzle does not.

How to Find the Second Floor Map in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Screenshots by The Escapist

To find the second document tube and second floor map, head upstairs. There’s only one place to go — unless you’re returning later in the game. If that’s the case, simply turn left once you’re at the top of the stairs, then turn left again. When you’re in the poster hall, go straight and you’ll find the document tube on a table.

Screenshots by The Escapist

For me, this puzzle was “André Plahn”. To solve this problem, you have to find the hidden cost. And this can be done by finding the secret number written in the blueprint. If you turn the screen to the side, you can see it written as ‘714’. Input this code to get the second floor map.

How to Find the Third Floor Map in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Screenshots by The Escapist

The third floor map can be found on the third floor, as you might expect. Head right once you’ve reached the landing until you’ve found room 1847. Then, enter the corridor across from 1847’s door. There will be a bookcase in the hall, and the document tube is tucked into its open drawer.

Screenshots by The Escapist

For me, the puzzle for the third floor document tube was “Trediev Wojnink”. The associated document tube puzzle asks you to solve the estimated project costs. The numbers here can change, but the equation does not. Multiple whatever module cost you’re given by 13, as that’s the total number of module blocks in the design. My module cost was listed as 10, so my answer was 130.

How to Find the Loft Map in Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Screenshots by The Escapist

The very top of the hotel is called the loft, and to find its map, you’ll first need to be able to access your room. You can do this by first exploring the third floor of the hotel and then returning to the lobby. Your host will tell you to get your key from reception, where you’ll have to solve a puzzle.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The puzzle requires you to move the keys until it writes out ‘1963’. Once you do, you’ll be able to claim the 2014 key. In room 2014 will be a ladder which contains a small room, the document tube, and nothing else. For me, the puzzle was “Loffe T Vindén”, which asks which is the least expensive option.

To solve this problem, add the following block costs. Blocks two and four from the top row and the middle block from the bottom row. The sum of these three blocks will be your answer. For me, that sum was 655.

How to Find the Cellar Map in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Screenshots by The Escapist

The cellar map is actually one of the first you’ll find if you’re following this guide. That’s because it’s associated document tube is right beside the drawing board we approached for the clues back at the beginning.

Screenshots by The Escapist

For me, the puzzle I had to tackle was “Kjell Aré”, which asks you to report the cost to the client. That just means adding the value of the left and right side. But this puzzle can be easy to get wrong if you’re not paying attention! The easiest way to ensure you find the right halves is to count the windows. Once you’ve narrowed it down, be very careful of the far spire’s height and note that it has a tall line on top of its peak. When you’ve found two halves that are identical to the model in the top right of the sheet, input the code and claim your map.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is out now.

