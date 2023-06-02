Best Early Game Rogue Build in Diablo 4

Building out your character is a core component of successfully fighting your way through the challenges of the quests and main story campaign in Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment. Things can get tough quickly, especially on higher difficulties and when going up against things like the World Bosses, so it’s always important to use your skill points to create a build that is strong, effective, and will help you make it through the content without struggling. This guide will offer the best Rogue class leveling build from level 1 to 50, covering the most important skills.

The Best Rogue Build Skills in Diablo 4 to Reach Level 50

For this Rogue build, we’ll be focusing on getting the most out of the skill Twisting Blades, a strong skill that can easily be scaled with the Rogues kit to carry you through the campaign to the endgame. Twisting impales enemies, damaging them and causing them to take increased damage while impaled before the blade returns to you and causes more damage. It’s an ability that focuses on your melee weapons, so you’ll want to keep in mind they’ll be the priority over your bow when it comes to gearing and upgrades.

Starting off you’ll want to use Puncture as your main skill. This throws a short-distance blade that slows, and it has good utility, damage, and range, which is why it’s a great basic skill to use. You’ll only need to invest one point into it and then upgrade it with Enhanced Puncture and Fundamental Puncture afterwards. This will allow us to generate energy when we hit crowd-controlled enemies, and we’ll also be throwing three knives instead of one to apply more slows and vulnerable status and hit more enemies at once.

Next, put one skill point into our main skill, Twisting Blades. You’ll be spending your energy to use this skill often; it’s a big damage dealer but also enables our Puncture skill to deal a lot more damage as well. We then enhance Twisting Blades by putting a skill point into Enhanced Twisting Blades and Advanced Twisting Blades. This gives more damage-dealing potential when the blades return and also helps to reduce cooldowns, which will be super useful for our other skills later on.

Now we have access to pick up a movement skill, so put a point into Dash. Not only is this excellent for repositioning during fights, but it’s also a great way to speed up traversing around the world early on before you get access to a mount. Plus, it deals some damage to boot! After Dash, put a point into Weapon Mastery to gain some extra damage, and then go back to max out Twisting Blades. Once Twisting Blades is level 5, we get the very useful skill Concealment. Put a point into this and upgrade it with Enhanced Concealment and Countering Concealment so that you generate a large amount of energy when you use the skill and also guarantee a critical strike towards the next enemy you hit.

Concealment itself grants stealth, allows you to move through enemies, and provides a 30% movement speed buff. This is incredibly useful for the best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for getting yourself out of tricky situations where you’re boxed in and need to reposition. It’s also useful as a way to move around the map faster alongside the Dash ability.

After taking Concealment, you’ll be at the point where you’re starting to take a bit more damage now, so next place three points in Study for 12% close-range damage reduction. Then finishing off leveling up Weapon Mastery to level 3 for the extra damage.

Now we have access to the next skill we want to pick up, Poison Imbuement, which lets you coat your weapons in lethal poison, dealing poison damage to enemies. This is a big damage boost against tankier enemies and bosses, so we’ll want to enhance it by picking up Enhanced Poison Imbuement and then Blended Poison Imbuement. After that, focus on maxing out the Poison Imbuement skill to level 5.

After Poison Imbuement is level 5, we’ll have enough for the next skill as well, which will be Shadow Clone. That’s right — we’re going to Shadow Clone Jutsu these demons Naruto-style and enhance it with Prime Shadow Clone and Supreme Shadow Clone. This skill basically duplicates our damage at 60% of what we’re dealing every 60 seconds it’s available. It will however be available more often than that thanks to the cooldown reduction enhancement we took earlier with Advanced Twisting Blades.

Now we have our core ability set unlocked and can focus on picking up some powerful passives to complete the build. Max out the abilities Exploit and Malice at level 3 for a nice damage spike. After this, we’ll have enough points allocated to be able to choose a new major passive ability for our Rogue called Close Quarters Combat, which provides massive attack speed bonuses and really increases the pace of the build. Next up, max out Deadly Venom and Debilitating Toxins for increased poison damage and a damage reduction debuff on enemies that are poisoned.

Lastly, max out Aftermath for energy regeneration after using an ultimate ability and then Adrenaline Rush for energy regen while moving. You can choose to level these before the poison passives if you’re finding energy management challenging.

That covers it for the build. If you follow this best Rogue build guide, I can guarantee you will have one hell of a strong Rogue that will see you slaughtering your way through Sanctuary and the main campaign in Diablo 4 with ease! For more, check out our guides for best Necromancer build and best Druid build.