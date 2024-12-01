The First Descendant Ultimate Weapons Tier List

The online multiplayer looter shooter The First Descendant features a wide array of weapons for players to choose from as they fight back the monstrous Vulgus to reclaim Earth. Of course, not all weapons are created equal, so here is a tier list of all the weapons in The First Descendant.

Ultimate The First Descendant Weapons Tier List

S-Tier

Enduring Legacy

Thunder Cage

Greg’s Reversed Fate

Nazeistra’s Devotion

Python

Tamer

Eternal Willpower

Afterglow Sword

Vestigial Organ

Piercing Light

Secret Garden

Out of the dozens of weapons in The First Descendant, these are the top in class, from sniper rifles that can one-shot many of the game’s formidable foes to assault rifles that can clear a battlefield of hostiles in a matter of seconds. These weapons are primarily rifles, though the occasional launcher, pistol, and submachine gun make the cut for just being so incredibly effective, especially compared to the rest of their respective weapons in class. These weapons are the best of the best for most play styles and individual Descendants that players can choose in the game.

For those looking for a reliably powerful sniper rifle, Secret Garden and Afterglow Sword are among the best in the game, perfect for any sharpshooters. For its ammo type, Enduring Legacy has one of the highest damage-per-second outputs in the entire game. Once you get one of these guns, stick with it and modify it accordingly to match your own play style.

A-Tier

Assassin’s Edge

Belief

Blue Beetle

Wave of Light

Perforator

Different Dream

Sonic Co-Op

Immediate Execution

Blue Blood Bloomer

Explorer’s Path

Supermoon Z-15

Silly Weeper

Sigvore’s Proof

In all fairness, there isn’t a huge leap in quality and effectiveness between many of the weapons in S-Tier and A-Tier. Sometimes, it all comes down to a matter of preference in play style, which individual Descendant players prefer to play as, and who else is in their squads as they deploy in the various regions to take on the Vulgus. Various weapon modifications also make a huge difference in how well each of these weapons perform in battle.

With that all said, any of these weapons are a great choice for most discerning First Descendant players, especially the various rifles in this tier. For example, the Blue Beetle and Wave of Light are among the best scout rifles in the game, offering high damage-per-second output and significantly greater accuracy than their automatic fire counterparts. You could certainly do much worse than the weapons on this list.

B-Tier

Fallen Hope

Forest Gaze

The Age of Innovation

Hero’s Scar

Lion of Blue Mane

Caligo’s Horn

Lightspeed Barrel

Restored Relic

Guardian R4

Death Roar

Unfinished Study

Divine Punishment

A B-Tier weapon is still a reliable and competent one, there are just a number of guns that exceed these, especially when fitted with powerful modifications. Many of the weapons in this tier are from the launcher class, which never quite packs the punch its weapon type would suggest. Apart from that are several rifles which, while handy in the earlier portions of The First Descendant, are quickly rendered obsolete in the face of better weapons becoming available as players progress.

Weapons like Unfinished Study and Divine Punishment can be found relatively early in the game, which is what places both of them here, rather than the C-Tier for their usefulness. These weapons are smack dab in the middle of what The First Descendant has to offer, in terms of quality. As you’re still learning the ropes of the game, feel free to check these out, just be aware there are much better weapons out there.

C-Tier

Phantom Pain

Devil’s Call

Rose of Aisha

Magnus AA

New Beginning

The Final Masterpiece

The Last Dagger

Millennium Frost

Peace Maker

Rascal V-51

Ominous Hound

Red Wolf

Firefly

In a Blink

Alter Ego

Many of the weapons in this tier are pistols which, while effective at close range and possessing a higher firing rate than sniper rifles, are outclassed in close combat by other weapon types.

Many of these weapons, like the Red Wolf, are also relatively common early on in The First Descendant, making them less relevant or effective towards the latter portion of the game. There are good pistols in The First Descendant to be sure, but they are among the weaker weapon classes in the game.

Having said all that, there are a number of decent weapons in this tier, especially for players still getting used to the nuances of the game and its weapon modification system. Assault rifles like Phantom Pain and Magnus AA work fine on lower level enemies in a pinch, but they’re quickly supplanted by better assault rifles as players progress. Simply put, if you’re about to take on a Void Intercept battle or a particularly difficult instance, these weapons should not be in your loadout if you can help it.

D-Tier

Smithereens

Executor

Clairvoyance

Subconsciousness

Fireworks

The Last Knight

Dogma 21

Detachment

The Unwelcomed

Burning 44

Dimensional Bridge

Albion Cavalry Gun

King’s Guard Lance

Young Noble’s Ambition

Viper

With so many weapons to choose from in The First Descendant, it’s only natural that many would ultimately wind up utterly forgettable or significantly less useful. Many of the weapons in this tier are shotguns and beam rifles, the worst classes of weapons in the game. While relatively effective up close, assault rifles and submachine guns can perform the same crowd-clearing function with higher firing rates and larger magazines.

Several of the other weapons in this tier are weapons that players will find abundantly in The First Descendant’s opening worlds, quickly replaced by more rare and powerful weapons as they progress through the game. While serviceable enough in these early battles, players will quickly find that they just don’t have the damage output and stopping power necessary for the game’s more difficult fights. Save your weapon modifications for other weapons in the game and leave the rudimentary guns behind as you and your Descendants grow stronger.

