After a big buff, Greg’s Reversed Fate is about to set a whole new meta in The First Descendant. The weapon is now worth your time and effort, so here’s the best build for Greg’s Reversed Fate in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

The Best Greg’s Reversed Fate Build in The First Descendant

Greg’s Reversed Fate is a solid weapon that was made much better with a recent buff. It is now capable of high single-target damage and absolutely melting larger groups of enemies. A high critical chance and a good critical damage modifier result in a weapon that rewards on-point shooting, and a good accuracy stat means it won’t betray your efforts to land headshots.

The real money here is the unique ability Shaping Destiny. This will give you a 10% chance to trigger Bombardment on an enemy’s location after you hit them. This is a reasonably large area of orbital strikes impacting the target and the area around it. Being struck by this will then inflict Burn on the enemy and any other enemy caught in the area-of-effect. The Burn will last for three seconds, damaging every second, and will do Firearm Damage with a 10% modifier.

From what I can tell from my own testing, the initial Bombardment strike will do a damage tick, then the burn starts to tick at the duration of every following second, so you technically get four damage ticks.

Important Note: You can effectively make weapons like this fully auto by going into the main menu, then Options, then Gameplay, Control Method, and Change Fire Mode, which you should set to “On”. The difference in your DPS with this active will be pretty dramatic.

Module Effect Fire Conductor This will increase your damage against enemies inflicted with Burn, very useful for taking our tough targets as you only need to hit to proc burn, not score a kill. Rifling Reinforcement Increases overall Firearm ATK giving a solid, simple damage increase. Better Concentration Increases overall Firearm ATK, giving a solid, simple damage increase. Better Insight Increases Critical Hit Chance. The more Criticals the better, as the higher the overall DPS, the better the burn tick damage will be. Weak Point Sight Increased Weak Point damage. This is very important for killing bosses. Action and Reaction Firearm ATK sees a substantial increase, but you’ll deal with a little more recoil. (Consider switching with Anti-Matter Rounds for more raw damage from Crits.) Concentration Stabilizer This will give us more Critical Hit Damage and cut our recoil, which is a useful nullification of the downside of the previous mode. Rapid Fire Insight It’s a fire rate mod, but the second stat is Critical Chance, so we can use it to help ensure even more critical hits while the increase in fire rate will improve overall DPS. Focus Fire More weak point and critical damage. Hard to go wrong with that combo on this weapon. Weapon Tuning Increases Critical Hit Damage. Lets us take advantage of our higher damage modifier.

Related: The First Descendant Codes (August 2024)

Weapon Bonus Stats

Now, as part of the best Greg’s Reverse Fate build in The First Descendant, here are the stats to aim for from the four randomly rolled bonuses you can alter in Weapon Readjustment:

Firearm ATK

Critical Hit Chance

Critical Hit Damage

Weak Point Damage

Notes for New Players

You will need to get acquainted with the Workbench and what you can do there. You will be able to take advantage of the following options:

Weapon Level Transmission – you can take a high-level weapon and graft that level onto another weapon, increasing the overall level and damage of the weapon.

Weapon Readjustment – allows you to alter the bonus stats on your weapon. Lock the ones you like, then reroll the ones you don’t. Not worth doing until your weapons are max level, as the value of the bonuses is bracketed, getting bigger as the level increases.

Enhance Unique Ability – You can farm multiple versions of an Ultimate weapon and then feed them to the main one to increase the damage done and how easy it is to proc the unique ability. This is how you will take your Ultimate weapons to the next level.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy