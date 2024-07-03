The First Descendant gameplay
Image via Nexon Games
Video Games
The First Descendant Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 3, 2024 05:59 am

Updated: July 3, 2024

We looked for codes!

Plunge into a world of fun with The First Descendant, perfect for all fans of third-person looter shooters. Set on the intriguing planet Ingris overtaken by darkness and despair, the game features various weapons and powerful enemies. If you need help, The First Descendant codes are here for you.

All The First Descendant Codes List

The First Descendant Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no working The First Descendant codes.

The First Descendant Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired The First Descendant codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The First Descendant

To redeem The First Descendant codes, follow the instructions below:

  • How to redeem The First Descendant codes
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem The First Descendant code
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem codes in The First Descendant
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Run The First Descendant on your device.
  2. Open the Game Menu.
  3. Select the Options tab.
  4. Go into the Account section.
  5. Press the Enter button to open the redemption box.
  6. Enter a code into the text box.
  7. Hit Confirm to claim your rewards.

If you enjoy shooters, you can get more free rewards by visiting our Call of Duty Mobile Codes and Arena Breakout Codes articles here on The Escapist.

The First Descendant
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.