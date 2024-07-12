How to Enhance Unique Abilities in the First Descendant

To make the most of your Ultimate Weapons, you need to enhance Unique Abilities. Here’s how to enhance your unique abilities in The First Descendant.

How to Increase Unique Ability Levels

After reaching at least Mastery Rank 10, combine duplicate Ultimate weapons at the workbench to enhance Unique Abilities. Every single Ultimate weapon in the game has one perk that can completely alter fights. Fans of Destiny will recognize these as the same concept as Exotic Weapons, which also contain some powerful perks. The abilities of these weapons can be enhanced but you need to have at least one copy of the weapon to complete the process.

Ultimate Weapons don’t drop on their own, they need to be researched with four different complete parts. Aside from some story rewards, that means you need to research at least two of the same weapons to combine them for better effects. If you already have two of these weapons ready to go, you can head to the Repair Station Workbench in Albion and open the Enhance Unique Ability tab at the bottom of the list.

In the tab, you can select your preferred weapon and the weapon you want to combine. Like other enhancement processes in the game, this will consume the second weapon so that the ability can come out stronger. But make sure you aren’t destroying any items that you need in the future. There is no way to get them back and it will be a pain to readjust the level on the wrong gun. Otherwise, the process is fairly simple if you have the right parts.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

