Best Ajax Build in The First Descendant

Players who love tanking damage and defending teammates will love playing Ajax in The First Descendant with the right build. In this guide, I’ll go over what the best Modules are for this armored character and which weapons you should utilize.

Best Modules for an Ajax Build in The First Descendant

Increasing your defense, overall health, and skill duration is the main goal for a good Ajax build. Unlike other characters in the game, this brute has shield attacks that scale entirely on defensive stats. Skill Power is only used for the Expulsion and Void Walk attacks, which can be great nukes but aren’t the entire build. Below you can find all the modules needed for this build.

Mods Effect Void Explosion (Skill Module) Modifies Expulsion to stackable skill, reduces Charged Sub Attack Cooldown, and increases its Damage upon using Expulsion. Shortsword (Sub Attack) Changes the Sub Attack into a shortsword swing. Upgrading this will also increase your Module space. Increased HP This is a simple Module that boosts your health. Shield abilities are based on overall HP and defense. Increased Defense Like health, the defensive stats are what make Ajax so powerful. Boost this for extra survivability as well. An Outstanding Investment Increase to Skill Duration and your HP healing. Skill Expansion This Module ensures that your Expulsion and Void Walk attacks have more range. Technician Increases overall Skill Power. It will only effect damage abilities but it makes the Expulsion much better. Nimble Fingers Increases overall Skill Power. It will only affect damage abilities but it makes the Expulsion much better. Polygenic Antibody All Attribute Resistances get increased by at least +60.

After you get your Modules set, it’s time to pick some weapons. In most cases, I recommend using an assault rifle of your choice, a scout rifle, and a sniper rifle. The assault rifle can be used in close quarters or medium range when you use your damage abilities. Then the other two options can be used with ease when you activate your shields.

Your goal is always to build up void energy while protecting your team with safe shields. Other weapons can be used but won’t be as effective for the Ajax build.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

