MP Conversion is a much sought-after mod in The First Descendant, especially for Descendants who need to spam their abilities a lot. This is how to get it.

How To Get the MP Conversion Mod in the First Descendant

The best place to farm the MP Conversion mod is the Vulgus Strategic Outpost at the Derelict Covert in Echo Swamp. On Hard mode, it will have a 30% chance to drop, which makes for great odds. On normal mode, it will still have a 17.5% chance to drop which is still pretty decent.

This is, in general, a pretty good farm as you can get plenty of Macromolecule Biogel, which is an important resource in the game. It also tends to be on the reactor rotation, so you are ususually picking up some kind of ultimate gear as well, although it might not always be a combination of elements that you are looking for.

What does MP Conversion do?

The MP conversion mod will reduce your Skill Cooldown while also reducing your overall maximum Magic Points. It’s an odd mod, quite useful in very specific builds where you plan to spam a low cost ability, so having a large magic points pool isn’t a major factor, but you might want to reduce a long cooldown as much as possible to be able to keep a really good uptime on the ability.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

