Looking to maybe unlock a Descendant or a weapon but don’t have enough Superfluid? You’ve come to the right spot, here’s the best farm for Superfluid in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

Where to Farm Superfluid in the First Descendant

Superfluid is a very valuable resource in the world of The First Descendant, especially if you’re hoping to unlock characters like Valby. It can also be extremely elusive and difficult to find if you don’t know where to start searching, much like the Metal Accelerant also needed to unlock her and other characters.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of Superfluid, it’s time to head into the Sterile Land. This isn’t a difficult area to unlock, but it can be tricky to know exactly which area you should go. When farming for Superfluid, I’ve had the most luck in the Classified Area zone of the Sterile Land, and highly recommend checking this area high and low for Superfluid.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Munitions Containers and Resource Boxes are going to be the easiest and most efficient way to unlock plenty of Superfluid. Even after researching the Valby Enhanced Cells piece, I’ve still obtained over 1,000 Superfluid from just general exploration in these Zones. It’s much more common than it initially seems to be, especially once you realize that the Munitions Containers don’t have ammo in them — they’re filled to the brim with materials.

Resource Boxes are another quick and easy way to get your hands on more Superfluid. Just give them a quick shot with your weapon of choice or hit them with a quick melee attack to bust it open and claim the goodies inside.

What Is Super Fluid Used for in The First Descendant?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Superfluid is used for a variety of different research tasks in The First Descendant, and you’ll find a full list below:

Blue Beetle Polymer Syncytium

Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium

King’s Guard Lancee Nano Tube

Lepic Stabilizer

Nazeistra’s Devotion Nano Tube

Restored Relic Nano Tube

Smithereens Polymer Syncytium

The Final Masterpiece Nano Tube

Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer

Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst

Valby Enhanced Cells

Viessa Spiral Catalyst

Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber

Since it’s used for both mid-game Descendants as well as Ultimate Variants, such as Ultimate Bunny, it’s very valuable to have at any point in the game. I wish you luck on your First Descendant Superfluid farming expedition.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy