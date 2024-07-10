Best Metal Accelerant Farm in The First Descendant

If you’re hoping to finally unlock Valby in The First Descendant, prepare for a grind to obtain plenty of Metal Accelerant. Here’s the best farm for Metal Accelerant in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

Where to Farm for Metal Accelerant in the First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to get your hands on as much Metal Accelerant as possible to start researching in The First Descendant, you’ll need to head to the Sterile Land. No matter if you’re playing on Normal Difficulty or Hard, this item is surprisingly abundant if you’re eager to explore this particular portion of the map.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Since Metal Accelerant is found in Resource Boxes and Munition Boxes rather than by defeating enemies, we’ll need a large zone to explore. I had the most luck in my search by looking through the Repository portion of the map, but any zone in the Sterile Land should work. However, my suggestion would be to check the Repository first, as Resource Boxes are rather abundant in this zone.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’ve been bypassing the Munitions Containers this whole time, it’s completely understandable. I initially thought that they were just filled with more ammunition for your weapons, but it turns out that they’re filled to the brim with a variety of different upgrade materials for your characters, and the materials they provide differ from region to region. Resource Boxes are rather easy to spot in this zone, as well, due to their color scheme. You can use your Eclive scanner to pinpoint them quickly.

To open a Muntions Container, just approach it and open it with the interact button that shows on the screen. You don’t need to waste a single bullet trying to pop one of these open. Resource Boxes, on the other hand, will require either a quick melee attack, a Skill, or a bullet to pop them open.

What Is Metal Accelerant Used for in the First Descendant?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Metal Accelerant is primarily used for one thing: unlocking Valby by crafting Valby Spiral Catalyst. In total, you’ll need to obtain the following items if you’re hoping to unlock this particular piece of her Research:

519 Metal Accelerant

386 Hardener

32 Encrypted Neural Circuits

1 Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

All in all, exploring the Sterile Land in search of Metal Accelerant should take roughly about 10 minutes — Muntion Containers can drop upwards of 100 Metal Accelerant at a time, so you may need to only track down less than 10 of them to complete this adventure.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy