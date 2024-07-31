How to Get All Materials to Unlock Luna in The First Descendant

Luna has arrived in The First Descendant, and you may be interested in getting her to see what all the fuss is about. This is how to get Luna in The First Descendant.

How To Get Luna in The First Descendant

Luna is definitely an interesting character in the game, with a skill set that has been primarily built around the concept of entertainment. You need to get all her parts to be able to research her with Anais in Albion. I’ll run through some basics for newer players, but for people looking for Amorphous Material numbers, just jump down to the tables below.



Each of these parts requires a blueprint that you must find and some resources that you can build it with. The only one this doesn’t matter for is the Luna Code, which drops from an Amorphous Material without the need for any further work. You can consider this to be the overall blueprint for the Luna suit.

Up first, our Blueprint and Code sources. Remember, Amorphous Materials are obtained from their source mission and then opened via a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. You can find the materials you need, the material source, and the linked boss fight all listed below.

All Luna Amorphous Materials

Honestly, Luna is a little bit of a tougher farm than I was expecting.

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Luna Enhanced Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 017-Mutant AA – has a 100% drop chance from The Shelter mission in the Timberfall area of Vespers.

Opened at the Executioner Void Intercept boss fight. Luna Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 020-Mutant AA – has a 5-20% drop chance from Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in the Muskeg Swamp area of Echo Swamp.

Opened at the Muskeg Swamp Void Fusion Reactor. Luna Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 015-Mutant AA – has a 15% drop chance from Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in the Moonlight Lake of Vespers.

Opened at the Void Fusion Reactor in Moonlight Lake. Luna Code Amorphous Material Pattern: 027-Mutant AA – has a 20% drop chance from the Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in the Storage area of Agna Desert.

Opened at the Void Fusion Reactor in The Storage on Agna Desert.

Once you have all the Luna blueprints in The First Descendant, you need to make the Luna parts using the following resources.

Luna Part Resourcs Required for Research Luna Enhanced Cells 430 Silicon

554 Carbon Crystal

40 Pure Energy Residue

Luna Enhance Cells Blueprint Luna Stabilizer 292 Flectorite

303 Hellion

34 Highly-concentrated Eneergy Residue

Luna Stabilizer Blueprint Luna Spiral Catalyst 571 Superfluid

386 Hardener

46 Specialized Biometal

Luna Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Luna Code No construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

Resource Best Farming Source Silicon Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen. Carbon Crystal Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Hagios. Pure Energy Residue Is obtained from Encrypted Vaults in Fortress. Flectorite Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on White-night Gulch. Hellion Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress. Highly-concentrated Energy Resiude Is obtained from Encrypted Vaults in Hagios. Superfluid It is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Sterile Lands. Hardener Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers. Specialized Biometal Gotten from the mission monsters in the following missions:

Dune Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Forward Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion where you can research all the Luna components now that you have the resources and blueprints to build them. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time, as long as you have the available slots. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 Gold each.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Luna. This will take another sixteen hours to complete and will cost another 400,000 Gold. Once that’s all done, you can collect Luna and add him to your collection of Descendants in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

