All Luna Skills and Abilities in the First Descendant

The First Descendant is getting it’s first post-launch character in the form of Luna. If you have been looking forward to this, you can find all her abilities below.

All Luna Skills in The First Descendant

Luna’s theme is that of an entertainer, someone who lifts the spirits of her team through energetic performance and music. Her first ability includes a rythym based mini game, where if you use the weapon in time to the music it will give you increased stacks of her skill power modifier. This can be incredibly powerful, especially if you have something in your modules that is already increasing her base skill power modifier.

Improvisation (Passive) Using any skill increases Inspiration Gauge, which allows Luna to use Enhanced Skills. Stage Presence Using the skill changes Luna’s weapon to her Unique Weapon. Performing the notes in time to the music by using skills or hitting monsters stacks and increases her Skill Power Modifier. Passionate Stage Using the skill makes Luna play upbeat music, increasing the Skill Power Modifier of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Skill Power Modifier even more and also increases the Skill Critical Hit Rate and damage of allies. Relaxing Act Using the skill makes Luna play relaxing music. Hitting the enemy with a note grants an effect that instantly recovers the MP of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases MP Recovery, and reduces Skill Cost. Delightful Stage Using the skill makes Luna play delightful music. Hitting the enemy with a note increases Inspiration Gauge and decreases the skill cooldown of allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Inspiration Gauge even more and immediately resets the cooldown of allies.

Overall, her kit looks like a lot of fun, and I am eager to dive into the game later and try her out for real. As soon as I have some time with her in game, you can expect a build guide, and of course we have a guide on her to find all her parts and make her as well.

Luna Modification Modules

Luna comes with two modification modules in the game, these will be farmable through in-game activities.

Nimble Footsteps: This Modification Module enhances Luna’s Movement Speed and amplifies the effect range of her performance, making it easier to support her allies.

Noise Surge: Transforms all of Luna’s skills to combat skills. Performing the notes in rhythm unleashes a powerful AoE attack. When the Inspiration Gauge is full, summons a moving stage where she dances to recover MP and Shield.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

