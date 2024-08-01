How to Get Greg’s Reversed Fate in The First Descendant

Greg’s Reversed Fate grows terrifyingly close to being a meta weapon in The First Descendant, thanks to recent buffs. This is how to get it.
How to Get the Greg’s Reversed Fate in The First Descendant
Greg’s Reversed Fate is an Ultimate weapon in The First Descendant, so you will need to farm up all the blueprints and resources and then use those to research the components at Anais in Albion. This is something of a two stage farm, as you need the blueprints first, then the resources to make them.
Once all the components are built, you can then research the weapon itself. The Blueprints will require you to farm an Amorphous Material and then open that by engaging with the relevant boss in a Void Intercept or a Void Fusion Reactor mission. They can be opened via a Reconstructed Device that is found after successfully killing the enemy in these missions.
You can get the blueprints from the following locations:
|Blueprint
|Source and Linked Void Intercept
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium Blueprint
|Amorphous Material Pattern: 029 – has a 100% drop chance from The Asylum in the Vermillion Waste area of the Agna Desert.
Opened at the Devourer Void Intercept boss fight.
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber Blueprint
|Amorphous Material Pattern: 023-Mutant AA – has a 100% drop chance from The Chapel mission in the Derelict Covert area of Echo Swamp.
Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void boss fight.
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Nano Tube Blueprint
|Amorphous Material Pattern: 018 – has a 12-52% drop chance from the Neutralize Void Experiment special operation on Veseprs.
Opened at the Executioner Void Intercept boss fight.
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Blueprint
|Amorphous Material Pattern: 044-Mutant AA – has a 100% drop chance from the Starfall Road area in Hagios.
Opened at the Swamp Walker Void Intercept Fight.
Material 012 from the Kuiper Mining Special Operation and opened at Stunning Beauty is a good option if you are not this far ahead yet.
Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources:
|Blueprint
|Source and Linked Void Intercept
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium
|139 Carbon Crystal
76 Hellion
7 Compound Carbon Activator
Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium Blueprint
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber
|60 Compound Coating Material
91 Nanopolymers
19 Deformed Biometal
Greg’s Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber Blueprint
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Nano Tube Blueprint
|97 Hardener
114 Reverse Charging Coil
7 Anode Ion Particle
Greg’s Reversed Fate Nano Tube Blueprint
|Greg’s Reversed Fate Blueprint
|No research required for this, as it is the overall weapon blueprint.
To farm all the individual resources, you can find the sources listed below.
|Resource
|Best Farming Source
|Carbon Crystal
|Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Hagios. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen.
|Hellion
|Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress.
|Compound Carbon Activator
|Farmed from mission monsters in White-night Gulch:
Mystery’s End (Moongrave Basin)
Bio-Lab (Hatchery)
|Compound Coating Material
|Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp.
|Nanopolymers
|Drops from Resource of Munitions boxes in the Agna Desert.
|Deformed Biometal
|Gotten from the mission monsters in the following missions on Fortress:
Frozen Valley: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Convertor Facility: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Hardener
|Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers.
|Reverse Charging Coil
|Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress.
|Anode Ion Particle
|Gotten from mission monsters in Vulgus Blockade, Deep Digger, Broadband Fleet Beacon, and Ruins Guard Facility on Hagios.
Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take two hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 50,000 each. You do need to be Mastery Rank 10 to be able to do this research.
Return to Anais after two hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for The Greg’s Reversed Fate at a cost of 100,000 Gold. This will take another four hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect the weapon.
The Greg’s Reversed Fate Unique Ability – Prayer
The unique ability on Greg’s Reverse Fate is called Shaping Destiny, and causes Bombardment when enemies are hit. There is a 10% chance that hitting an enemy will cause a small orbital bombardment to strike, inflicting damage and Burn on them. The burn lasts for three seconds, ticking every second and doing Firearm ATK x10% damage.
Now that you have the weapon, you should try out our build for it.
The First Descendant is available to play now.
