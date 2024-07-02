The First Descendant Tier List – All Descendants Ranked

The First Descendant contains a colorful cast of characters with dramatically different playstyles for us to get to grips with. If you are wondering who out of them all is leaning toward being OP, you can find my tier list below.

The First Descendant Tier List

First, a disclaimer. This list is based on information from the technical tests, betas, and some theory crafting. It will be changing a lot over the coming weeks, and with each update, as characters get buffed or nerfed and as they rise and fall in the meta.

I have left Esiemo, Yujin, and Enzo out of my list for now as I do not feel comfortable listing them with my current lack of experience with those characters. The S Tiers are all characters I feel you could load into a group activity with and nobody there would not be happy to see them.

It’s also important to consider the difference between playing solo and playing with a group. The First Descendant is definitely a game that prizes damage output above all else, and being able to trade out aggro with teammates is incredibly important. That is obviously very difficult to do solo, so I would argue that Ajax and Kyle become even better than they are on this list in those circumstances. There is also a lot of nuance for each character that we will go into for their individual build guides.

Lepic is also probably the best starting character in the game, being an interesting mix of survivability and damage output that will do you well during the opening portion of the game, but I’m not sure how well he will scale into the late game now, so I have left him as a middle of the pack Descendant until I can learn more from this current build. You can expect this tier list to be updated often over the coming month, so feel free to check back in from time to time.

S Tier Bunny, Jayber, Valby, Gley A Tier Ajax, Freyna, Kyle B Tier Lepic, Blair C Tier Sharen, Viessa Unranked Esiemo, Yujin, Enzo

I also want to point out that more important than effectiveness, to me at least, is just character design and how much fun I have with the character while playing. Is Bunny S Tier because of her insane mob clear? Yes, she is. Would I still play Bunny if she wasn’t quite as strong just because being a Speedster is fun? Absolutely.

If you want to get your hands on any of the above Descendants, be sure to check out our guide on how to get them all.

The First Descendant is available now.

