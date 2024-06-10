Tea Time Dessert Buffet Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 10, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s brunch time, and you are invited! Call your besties and start serving—specifically, cupcakes and tea, as you roleplay in the most beautiful place. Nothing comes for free in life, and neither does a good time. If you want to enjoy yourself, you’ll need Tea Time Dessert Buffet codes.

All Tea Time Dessert Buffet List

Active Tea Time Dessert Buffet Codes

RELEASE: Use for 30 Money

Expired Tea Time Dessert Buffet Code

There are currently no expired Tea Time Dessert Buffet codes.

Related: Bayside High School Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Tea Time Dessert Buffet

To redeem Tea Time Dessert Buffet codes, just follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Tea Time Dessert Buffet in Roblox. Press the coupon icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Claim and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Roblox Livetopia Codes and Brookhaven RP Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy