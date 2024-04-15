Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)

In the Brookhaven RP Roblox game, you can be anything you want to be. A writer, the sheriff, a weird blue person dancing in the local fountain. And, even better, it’s completely free to customize your avatar. But if you want exclusive music to play, then you’ll want to redeem all the Brookhaven RP codes below.
All Brookhaven RP Codes List
Brookhaven RP Codes (Working)
- 169360242 – Banana Song (NEW)
- 2862170886 – Old Town Road
- 130762736 – Dubstep Remix (26k+)
- 6691673908 – Rock – Dreams (ft. Young Thug)
- 135308045 – sad violin
- 591276362 – BTS Fire
- 587156015 – Nightcore – Light ‘Em Up x Girl On Fire (S/V)
- 212675193 – Caillou Trap Remix
- 1845554017 – Uptown
- 1305251774 – Wii music
- 9119119619 – Elevator music
- 5776344796 – Jujutsu Kaisen OP – Eve
- 915288747 – Oofing in the 90s
- 165065112 – Mako Beam (Proximity)
- 9045389581 – Midnight Carnival Alternate
- 142376088 – Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos
- 1845793864 – The Will to Fight A
- 168208965 – Whatcha Say by Jason Derulo
- 5410086218 – Crab Rave
- 130778839 – Everybody do the flop
- 186317099 – 2Pac, Life Goes On
- 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love
- 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap
- 225150067 – Baby Bash, Suga Suga
- 6957372976 – Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
- 1845016505 – Believer
- 1321038120 – Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes
- 6843558868 – BTS, Butter
- 1894066752 – BTS, Fake Love
- 5760198930 – Clairo, Sofia
- 6657083880 – Doja Cat, Kiss Me More
- 521116871 – Doja Cat, Say So
- 6432181830 – Glass Animals, Heat Wave
- 249672730 – Illijiah, On My Way
- 1243143051 – Jingle Oof
- 4591688095 – Justin Bieber, Yummy
- 6403599974 – Kali Uchis, Telepatia
- 6177409271 – Kim Dracula, Paparazzi
- 6620108916 – Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name
- 3340674075 – Lil Nas X, Panini
- 143666548 – Mii Channel Music
- 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U
- 614018503 – Pink Fong, Baby Shark
- 6447077697 – PinkPantheress, Pain
- 3400778682 – Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6678031214 – Polo G, RAPSTAR
- 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
- 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed
- 6760592191 – Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open
- 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown
- 292861322 – Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 6794553622 – Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6159978466 – Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me
- 6463211475 – Tesher, Jalebi Baby
- 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay
- 4982789390 – The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
- 5619169255 – The Weeknd, Save Your Tears
- 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance
- 5145539495 – Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to Do with It
Brookhaven RP Codes (Expired)
There are no expired Brookhaven RP codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Brookhaven RP
If you want the Kitty Cat Dance blaring wherever you go, just follow these steps below.
- Launch Brookhaven RP on Roblox.
- Select the cart icon on the left side of the screen.
- Next, select the speaker icon in the menu.
- Pay 199 Robux for the music pass.
- A code box will appear. Insert a working code from the list above.
- Hit enter and you’ll get your rewards! Enjoy your songs.
