Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)

In the Brookhaven RP Roblox game, you can be anything you want to be. A writer, the sheriff, a weird blue person dancing in the local fountain. And, even better, it’s completely free to customize your avatar. But if you want exclusive music to play, then you’ll want to redeem all the Brookhaven RP codes below.

All Brookhaven RP Codes List

Brookhaven RP Codes (Working)

169360242 – Banana Song (NEW)

– Banana Song (NEW) 2862170886 – Old Town Road

– Old Town Road 130762736 – Dubstep Remix (26k+)

– Dubstep Remix (26k+) 6691673908 – Rock – Dreams (ft. Young Thug)

– Rock – Dreams (ft. Young Thug) 135308045 – sad violin

– sad violin 591276362 – BTS Fire

– BTS Fire 587156015 – Nightcore – Light ‘Em Up x Girl On Fire (S/V)

– Nightcore – Light ‘Em Up x Girl On Fire (S/V) 212675193 – Caillou Trap Remix

– Caillou Trap Remix 1845554017 – Uptown

– Uptown 1305251774 – Wii music

– Wii music 9119119619 – Elevator music

– Elevator music 212675193 – Caillou Trap Remix

– Caillou Trap Remix 5776344796 – Jujutsu Kaisen OP – Eve

– Jujutsu Kaisen OP – Eve 915288747 – Oofing in the 90s

– Oofing in the 90s 165065112 – Mako Beam (Proximity)

– Mako Beam (Proximity) 169360242 – Banana song

– Banana song 9045389581 – Midnight Carnival Alternate

– Midnight Carnival Alternate 142376088 – Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos

– Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos 1845793864 – The Will to Fight A

– The Will to Fight A 168208965 – Whatcha Say by Jason Derulo

Whatcha Say by Jason Derulo 5410086218 – Crab Rave

– Crab Rave 130778839 – Everybody do the flop

– Everybody do the flop 186317099 – 2Pac, Life Goes On

– 2Pac, Life Goes On 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love

– 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap

– A Roblox Rap 225150067 – Baby Bash, Suga Suga

– Baby Bash, Suga Suga 6957372976 – Bad Bunny, Yonaguni

– Bad Bunny, Yonaguni 1845016505 – Believer

– Believer 1321038120 – Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes

– Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes 6843558868 – BTS, Butter

– BTS, Butter 1894066752 – BTS, Fake Love

– BTS, Fake Love 5760198930 – Clairo, Sofia

– Clairo, Sofia 6657083880 – Doja Cat, Kiss Me More

– Doja Cat, Kiss Me More 521116871 – Doja Cat, Say So

– Doja Cat, Say So 6432181830 – Glass Animals, Heat Wave

– Glass Animals, Heat Wave 249672730 – Illijiah, On My Way

– Illijiah, On My Way 1243143051 – Jingle Oof

– Jingle Oof 4591688095 – Justin Bieber, Yummy

– Justin Bieber, Yummy 6403599974 – Kali Uchis, Telepatia

– Kali Uchis, Telepatia 6177409271 – Kim Dracula, Paparazzi

– Kim Dracula, Paparazzi 6620108916 – Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name

– Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name 3340674075 – Lil Nas X, Panini

– Lil Nas X, Panini 143666548 – Mii Channel Music

– Mii Channel Music 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U

– Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U 614018503 – Pink Fong, Baby Shark

– Pink Fong, Baby Shark 6447077697 – PinkPantheress, Pain

– PinkPantheress, Pain 3400778682 – Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme

– Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme 6678031214 – Polo G, RAPSTAR

– Polo G, RAPSTAR 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti

– Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed

– Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed 6760592191 – Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open

– Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown

– Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown 292861322 – Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot

– Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot 6794553622 – Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop

– Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop 6159978466 – Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me

– Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me 6463211475 – Tesher, Jalebi Baby

– Tesher, Jalebi Baby 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay

– The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay 4982789390 – The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

– The Weeknd, Blinding Lights 5619169255 – The Weeknd, Save Your Tears

– The Weeknd, Save Your Tears 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance

– The Kitty Cat Dance 5145539495 – Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to Do with It

Brookhaven RP Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Brookhaven RP codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Brookhaven RP

If you want the Kitty Cat Dance blaring wherever you go, just follow these steps below.

Launch Brookhaven RP on Roblox.

Select the cart icon on the left side of the screen.

Next, select the speaker icon in the menu. Pay 199 Robux for the music pass. A code box will appear. Insert a working code from the list above. Hit enter and you’ll get your rewards! Enjoy your songs.

