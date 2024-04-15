Category:
Guides
Video Games

Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)

A Roblox rap on repeat
Daphne Fama
Published: Apr 15, 2024

In the Brookhaven RP Roblox game, you can be anything you want to be. A writer, the sheriff, a weird blue person dancing in the local fountain. And, even better, it’s completely free to customize your avatar. But if you want exclusive music to play, then you’ll want to redeem all the Brookhaven RP codes below.

All Brookhaven RP Codes List

Brookhaven RP Codes (Working)

  • 169360242 – Banana Song (NEW)
  • 2862170886 – Old Town Road
  • 130762736 – Dubstep Remix (26k+)
  • 6691673908 – Rock – Dreams (ft. Young Thug)
  • 135308045 – sad violin
  • 591276362 – BTS Fire
  • 587156015 – Nightcore – Light ‘Em Up x Girl On Fire (S/V)
  • 212675193 – Caillou Trap Remix
  • 1845554017 – Uptown
  • 1305251774 – Wii music
  • 9119119619 – Elevator music
  • 212675193 – Caillou Trap Remix
  • 5776344796 – Jujutsu Kaisen OP – Eve
  • 915288747 – Oofing in the 90s
  • 165065112 – Mako Beam (Proximity)
  • 169360242 – Banana song
  • 9045389581 – Midnight Carnival Alternate
  • 142376088 – Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos
  • 1845793864 – The Will to Fight A
  • 168208965 – Whatcha Say by Jason Derulo
  • 5410086218 – Crab Rave
  • 130778839 – Everybody do the flop
  • 186317099 – 2Pac, Life Goes On
  • 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love
  • 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap
  • 225150067 – Baby Bash, Suga Suga
  • 6957372976 – Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
  • 1845016505 – Believer
  • 1321038120 – Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes
  • 6843558868 – BTS, Butter
  • 1894066752 – BTS, Fake Love
  • 5760198930 – Clairo, Sofia
  • 6657083880 – Doja Cat, Kiss Me More
  • 521116871 – Doja Cat, Say So
  • 6432181830 – Glass Animals, Heat Wave
  • 249672730 – Illijiah, On My Way
  • 1243143051 – Jingle Oof
  • 4591688095 – Justin Bieber, Yummy
  • 6403599974 – Kali Uchis, Telepatia
  • 6177409271 – Kim Dracula, Paparazzi
  • 6620108916 – Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name
  • 3340674075 – Lil Nas X, Panini
  • 143666548 – Mii Channel Music
  • 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U
  • 614018503 – Pink Fong, Baby Shark
  • 6447077697 – PinkPantheress, Pain
  • 3400778682 – Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme
  • 6678031214 – Polo G, RAPSTAR
  • 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
  • 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed
  • 6760592191 – Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open
  • 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown
  • 292861322 – Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot
  • 6794553622 – Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop
  • 6159978466 – Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me
  • 6463211475 – Tesher, Jalebi Baby
  • 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay
  • 4982789390 – The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
  • 5619169255 – The Weeknd, Save Your Tears
  • 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance
  • 5145539495 – Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to Do with It

Brookhaven RP Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Brookhaven RP codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Brookhaven RP

If you want the Kitty Cat Dance blaring wherever you go, just follow these steps below.

  1. Launch Brookhaven RP on Roblox.
Press the cart to redeem Brookhaven Codes
  1. Select the cart icon on the left side of the screen.
Press the music box to redeem Brookhaven Codes
  1. Next, select the speaker icon in the menu.
  2. Pay 199 Robux for the music pass.
  3. A code box will appear. Insert a working code from the list above.
  4. Hit enter and you’ll get your rewards! Enjoy your songs.

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with a bunch of codes, make sure to check our lists of Anime World Tower Defense codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for amazing freebies in those popular Roblox experiences!

