Best Way to Join a Group in Diablo 4

Playing with others in Diablo 4 is one of the most fun ways to play the game. It just feels great having a team play with you, getting to see everyones characters and their unique builds pop off around you. Plus it’s the best way to play to get the most XP and level up faster due to the excellent XP buffs you get when in a party. Let’s go over a few of the best ways to join a group, get into a party, and start some group content in Diablo 4.

How to Find and Join a Group for Multiplayer in Diablo 4

Friends

If you have any friends playing Diablo 4 the game has an incredibly easy jump-in and jump-out party system that you can use right from the friends list menu. Just choose a friend and request to join their party. The best part is that you don’t have to worry about level difference at all, the game is fully scaled individually so you will fight enemies at your level and gain relevant XP so you can still play and level properly no matter where your friend is up to in the game.

This is something that I love to see that is uncommon in action RPG games, but it makes being able to play with friends a hundred times easier. I don’t have to go make a new character every time I want to play with a friend who is just starting out or at a different stage of the game as me — I can simply join and receive an experience that works perfectly tailored for both me and my friend.

Clan

If you don’t have many friends playing Diablo 4, your next best bet to get into some group play is to join one of the many, many clans on your server. There you will find plenty of active players more than likely keen to team up with you and play together and hey, you’ll probably make some new friends this way too, I know I have.

Overworld

In Diablo 4, you’ll find players simply out in the open world exploring, doing events, and just hanging around in town. You can interact with these players and send them a group invite and see if they are interested in teaming up to play together. This is obviously much less reliable than playing with friends or joining a clan however — your mileage will vary.

That covers it for the best ways to join a group and get into some of the excellent multiplayer in Diablo 4. Now get out there and go spank some demons as a team.