Anime Destiny Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 11, 2024 We added new codes!

Fulfill your grand destiny as you train side-by-side with your favorite anime heroes to become the ultimate shinobi! As you embark on a heroic quest, you’ll need to arm yourself with patience and skill. Redeem Anime Destiny Simulator codes to speed up your journey and complete the toughest challenges ahead.

All Anime Destiny Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Destiny Simulator Codes

1KLIKES : Use for a Damage Potion and an Energy Potion (New)

: Use for a Damage Potion and an Energy Potion RELEASE : Use for a Damage Potion, an Energy Potion, a Yen Potion, a Luck Potion, and a Drops Potion (New)

: Use for a Damage Potion, an Energy Potion, a Yen Potion, a Luck Potion, and a Drops Potion UPDATE1 : Use for 2 Energy Potions and a Damage Potion

: Use for 2 Energy Potions and a Damage Potion SorryForShutdown: Use for a Yen Potion and a Luck Potion

Expired Anime Destiny Simulator Codes

There are currently no Anime Destiny Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Destiny Simulator

To claim your Anime Destiny Simulator codes, follow these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Destiny Simulator in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon (1) in the upper-right corner to reach the codes window. Type your code into the Place the code here text box (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the prize.

