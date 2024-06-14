Anime Defense Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 14, 2024
The enemies are powerful and ruthless, waiting around the corner to strike in waves. Your mission is to assemble the perfect team of heroes to defend your honor and your base. Play rounds to earn Gems, and use Anime Defense Simulator codes for freebies like Spins and Cursed Fingers.
All Anime Defense Simulator Codes List
Anime Defense Simulator Codes (Working)
- MEDTW: Use for 2 Cursed Fingers (New)
- 18KLIKES!: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers
- TITANUPD!: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers
- 7sinsupd!: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers
- MINIUPDTSAO: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- clovermap!: Use for 3 Wheel Spins
- SLIMEUPD!: Use for 3 Wheel Spins
- ghoulupdate!: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers
Anime Defense Simulator Codes (Expired)show more
WEAREBACK!
Release
MEGAUPD1!
RUNES!
SorryForLevels
3klikes
SMALLUPD
15KLIKES!
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defense Simulator
Redeeming Anime Defense Simulator codes can be done in seconds if you stick by our instructions below:
- Launch Anime Defense Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the Codes icon (X) on the left side of the screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the CODE HERE pop-up text box.
- Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your rewards.
