Anime Defense Simulator Codes (June 2024)

The enemies are powerful and ruthless, waiting around the corner to strike in waves. Your mission is to assemble the perfect team of heroes to defend your honor and your base. Play rounds to earn Gems, and use Anime Defense Simulator codes for freebies like Spins and Cursed Fingers.

All Anime Defense Simulator Codes List

Anime Defense Simulator Codes (Working)

MEDTW : Use for 2 Cursed Fingers (New)

: Use for 2 Cursed Fingers 18KLIKES! : Use for 3 Cursed Fingers

: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers TITANUPD! : Use for 3 Cursed Fingers

: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers 7sinsupd! : Use for 3 Cursed Fingers

: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers MINIUPDTSAO : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins clovermap! : Use for 3 Wheel Spins

: Use for 3 Wheel Spins SLIMEUPD! : Use for 3 Wheel Spins

: Use for 3 Wheel Spins ghoulupdate!: Use for 3 Cursed Fingers

Anime Defense Simulator Codes (Expired) show more WEAREBACK!

Release

MEGAUPD1!

RUNES!

SorryForLevels

3klikes

SMALLUPD

15KLIKES! show less

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defense Simulator

Redeeming Anime Defense Simulator codes can be done in seconds if you stick by our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Defense Simulator in Roblox. Click the Codes icon (X) on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the CODE HERE pop-up text box. Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your rewards.

