Anime Punching Simulator 2 artwork
Image via Just Games.
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes (June 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 08:21 am

Updated: June 10, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Do you have what it takes to take on the most powerful characters in all of anime? If you want to become strong enough to give Goku a knuckle sandwich, you’ll need to train long and hard. Luckily, you can take a shortcut and use Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes.

All Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes List

Active Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes

  • release: Use for 500 Energy (New)
  • SORRYFORSHUT: Use for 1k Elixirs (New)
  • 1KFAVS: Use for 1k Elixirs (New)

Expired Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes.

Related: Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Punching Simulator 2

Learn how to redeem Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes by following these instructions:

Anime Punching Simulator 2 code redemption instructions
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Punching Simulator 2 in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side to open the code redemption window.
  3. Input the code into the Enter Code Here text field (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

Keep your anime adventure going by visiting our Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator Codes articles and claiming more cool freebies!

Post Tag:
Anime Punching Simulator 2
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.