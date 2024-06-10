Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Do you have what it takes to take on the most powerful characters in all of anime? If you want to become strong enough to give Goku a knuckle sandwich, you’ll need to train long and hard. Luckily, you can take a shortcut and use Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes.

All Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes List

Active Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes

release : Use for 500 Energy (New)

: Use for 500 Energy SORRYFORSHUT : Use for 1k Elixirs (New)

: Use for 1k Elixirs 1KFAVS: Use for 1k Elixirs (New)

Expired Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes.

Related: Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Punching Simulator 2

Learn how to redeem Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes by following these instructions:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Punching Simulator 2 in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side to open the code redemption window. Input the code into the Enter Code Here text field (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

Keep your anime adventure going by visiting our Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator Codes articles and claiming more cool freebies!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy