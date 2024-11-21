Forgot password
Cultivation RNG Codes (November 2024) [AURA POWER!]

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 08:52 pm

Updated: November 21, 2024

Added new codes!

The universe of Xianxia is full of mystic magic and fantastical creatures, influenced by Chinese mythology and ancient schools of philosophy. Cultivation RNG joins all these elements into a simplified Roblox gacha game that is accessible to the uninitiated. If rolling for auras is your forte, you’ve hit the jackpot!

Like in any game that is dependent on luck and rolling, you’ll need to stock up on tons of rolls, potions, and other relevant powerups if you want to win big. Cultivation RNG codes will serve as your jumping-off point to unlock all elements and beat other cultivators in intense magical clashes. If this game alone can’t satiate your rolling ambitions, visit our Character RNG Codes guide and get an extra dose of goodies in a similar experience.

All Cultivation RNG Codes List

Working Cultivation RNG Codes 

  • SpiritGuide: Use for 2M Spirit Stones, 5 Stat Rerolls and 15 Heavenly Luck Potions (New)
  • PheonixTalon: Use for 1.5M Spirit Stones, 10 Stat Rolls and 10 Heavenly Luck Potions
  • JadeTreasure: Use for 1.5M Spirit Stones, 5 Heavenly Luck Potions
  • BundleOfStuff: Use for 1M Spirit Stones, 5 Heavenly Luck Potions, 15 Inferior Luck Potions, 20 Regular Potions, and 5 Medium Luck Potions
  • DragonSoul—Redeem for 1.5M Spirit Stones, 5 Heavenly Potions, 5 Medium Potions, 10 Regular Potions, and 15 Inferior Potions

Expired Cultivation RNG Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Cultivation RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Cultivation RNG

Redeeming Cultivation RNG codes is a quick, simple and easy process. Let’s go through the necessary steps together:

Cultivation RNG Options menu and code redemption screen.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Cultivation RNG on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button (1) on the left vertical menu.
  3. Type in a working code into the code text field (2).
  4. Click Confirm (3) to collect your rewards.

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the game can be found on the Cultivation RNG Trello board. This carefully curated table of contents will help you select the best auras, learn its effects and bring your A game to every fight! Trust me, every cultivator out there will do the same.

What Is Cultivation RNG?

Cultivation RNG is a Roblox rolling experience where, to no one’s surprise, roll to gain aura and amass Qi. More Qi means more powerful attacks, which will come in handy since you have to battle rival cultivators to take over their Qi zones. Destroy all the cultivators, perform the most rolls, and achieve the greatest power in the game!

