An avatar standing on a rock in Sol's RNG
Sol’s RNG Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: May 24, 2024

Updated: May 24, 2024

Looked for codes!

Do you feel lucky, Robloxian? Roll until you get the most dazzling Auras in the game, wear them proudly, and combine them to create all sorts of cool Gauntlets. If you need help becoming the ultimate eye candy in the game, Sol’s RNG codes could help boost your luck.

All Sol’s RNG Codes List

Active Sol’s RNG Codes

  • There are no active Sol’s RNG codes right now.

Expired Sol’s RNG Codes

  • There are no expired Sol’s RNG codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Sol’s RNG

Sol's RNG gameplay screenshot at night.
There’s currently no way for you to redeem Sol’s RNG codes because the developer has yet to implement a code redemption system. Bookmark our article and come back to it from time to time, as we’ll update it as soon as there are any redeemable codes in the game. In the meantime, keep rolling for the rarest Auras, complete achievements, and craft all the Gauntlets you can in Jake’s Workshop.

If you’re looking for codes for more Roblox RNG games, take a look at our articles on Aura RNG codes and Cursed RNG codes and discover all the fabulous freebies you can claim in those games!

