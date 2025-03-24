Clothing Store Simulator Codes (March 2025)

Updated March 24, 2025
You have to be careful when returning changes because you don’t want to give out free money in the Clothing Store Simulator. You need that cash to run your store, but you might help a broke soul if you do make a mistake now and then.
You can get free cash yourself with Clothing Store Simulator codes. Just follow our guide below, and you’ll be swimming in money while running the best store in town. You can also open your very own TCG card store with the help of TCG Card Shop Simulator Codes.
All Clothing Store Simulator Codes List
Active Clothing Store Simulator Codes
- Amazing2500: Use for x700 Cash
- Great5k: Use for x700 Cash
Expired Clothing Store Simulator Codes
- Super
- Release
How to Redeem Codes in Clothing Store Simulator
Redeeming Clothing Store Simulator codes is simple, as shown below:
- Run Clothing Store Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the codes button.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Hit Enter to claim freebies.
How to Get More Clothing Store Simulator Codes
The Clothing Store Simulator codes are on the Roblox game page, and you can check out the MagicMarket Roblox group as well. We’ll also be adding all the latest codes to this list, which you can bookmark.
Why Are My Clothing Store Simulator Not Working?
If you’re struggling to redeem specific Clothing Store Simulator codes, try copying/pasting those codes from our article to double-check them for typos. If the error message is persistent, then you’re dealing with expired codes that you should inform us about.
What is Clothing Store Simulator?
Clothing Store Simulator is a realistic simulator game where you arrange clothing, add prices, and sell items to customers. Unlike most store simulator games, you actually have to work behind the cash register and be careful when giving a change because free cash isn’t beneficial for your work.
Published: Mar 24, 2025 04:54 am