Anime Multiverse Codes [RELEASE] (December 2024)

Updated: December 10, 2024 We found the new codes!

Recommended Videos

You always need more power in Anime Multiverse. That’s what it’s all about in the end. However, to get all of them, you are in for a lengthy grind. To make that grind easier for you, we assembled all of the Anime Multiverse codes in one place right below.

By redeeming the following Anime Multiverse codes, you will get a lot of gems, which are used to roll for new powers, as well as some materials used to upgrade those powers to their full potential. If you want to try a very similar game in which anime protagonists do the fighting for you, then check out our Anime Realms codes as well.

All Anime Multiverse Codes List

Active Anime Multiverse Codes

Thanks1kLikes! : Use for 1000 gems and 5 Trait Shards (New)

: Use for 1000 gems and 5 Trait Shards Thanks25KVisits : Use for 500 gems and 5 Trait Shards (New)

: Use for 500 gems and 5 Trait Shards SorryForBugs : Use for 10 Stat Cubes, 1600 gems, and 7 Trait Shards

: Use for 10 Stat Cubes, 1600 gems, and 7 Trait Shards 10KVisits : Use for 1 Relic Potion and 800 gems

: Use for 1 Relic Potion and 800 gems ShutdownSoz : Use for 750 gems and 3 Trait Shards

: Use for 750 gems and 3 Trait Shards Release!: Use for 250 gems, an energy potion, and 3 Trait Shards

Expired Anime Multiverse Codes

SorryEvoBug

How to redeem Codes in Anime Multiverse

You can redeem your Anime Multiverse codes by following these easy steps:

Image by Escapist

Image by Escapist

Launch Anime Multiverse on Roblox. Go to the Codes circle left of the Summon area in the main lobby, or click on the Store button on the left side of your screen and scroll all the way down. Type in or paste the code into the box that says “Enter Code.” Press Enter to claim your goodies.

Why Are My Anime Multiverse Codes Not Working?

There are only two reasons why your codes are not working. The first one is that you made a typo when inputting the code in-game. If you copy-pasted the codes from this page and they are still not working, then they may have expired. Most AM codes are redeemable only for a period of time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as they come out.

How to Get More Anime Multiverse Codes?

The easy way to get all the codes that come out in the future is to bookmark this page, as we will keep updating it regularly. If you want to look for codes on your own, then I suggest you follow these Anime Multiverse socials:

What is Anime Multiverse?

Anime Multiverse is an auto-clicker fighting game where you grind to become stronger by defeating some of the most notorious anime villains. To grow more powerful, you collect various relics that increase the energy you gain with every punch, and you can collect some very cool powers that are based on the abilities of popular anime characters. You can also further upgrade them by rerolling their stats and traits, and you can even evolve them, which grants them huge bonuses.

As you grow stronger through the story, you will be able to access new game modes such as Raids and Infinity Tower. Test your powers in them and win some amazing rewards and possibly a place in the leaderboards.

And that’s it for our Anime Multiverse codes list. If you want to check out the codes for some other Roblox titles you play, then feel free to visit the Roblox codes hub here on Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy