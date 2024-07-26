Anime Odyssey Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 26, 2024
Added the most recent codes!
The anime world is in danger and needs your help! Summon the most powerful heroes and fight waves of enemies in this engaging tower defense experience. Level up your units to inflict more damage, and use Anime Odyssey codes to get a ton of Gems for free!
All Anime Odyssey Codes List
Working Anime Odyssey Codes
- RELEASE: Use for 500 Gems (New)
- SORRYFORDELAY: Use for 500 Gems (New)
- SORRYFORTHEBUGS!: Use for 500 Gems
- LASTUPDATE: Use for 500 Gems
- SUBTOLXG: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOREYCAJU: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOYUKATANSENPAI: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOREXONJUMO: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTONOTSHURO: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOMARTIMERT: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOECLIPSGOD: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOCONGARD: Use for 50 Gems
- SUBTOSYNJAR: Use for 50 Gems
Expired Anime Odyssey Codes
- EARLYACCESS
- FREAKYODYSSEY
- JULY4TH
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey
You can redeem Anime Odyssey codes easily if you follow the step-by-step instructions below:
- Open Anime Odyssey on Roblox.
- Approach the CODES sign in the lobby.
- Insert your code into the Enter Code text box.
- Click on Redeem to receive your freebies.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 04:46 am