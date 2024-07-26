Anime Odyssey Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 26, 2024 Added the most recent codes!

The anime world is in danger and needs your help! Summon the most powerful heroes and fight waves of enemies in this engaging tower defense experience. Level up your units to inflict more damage, and use Anime Odyssey codes to get a ton of Gems for free!

All Anime Odyssey Codes List

Working Anime Odyssey Codes

RELEASE : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems SORRYFORDELAY : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems SORRYFORTHEBUGS! : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems LASTUPDATE : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems SUBTOLXG : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOREYCAJU : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOYUKATANSENPAI : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOREXONJUMO : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTONOTSHURO : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOMARTIMERT : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOECLIPSGOD : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOCONGARD : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems SUBTOSYNJAR: Use for 50 Gems

Expired Anime Odyssey Codes

EARLYACCESS

FREAKYODYSSEY

JULY4TH

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey

You can redeem Anime Odyssey codes easily if you follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Open Anime Odyssey on Roblox. Approach the CODES sign in the lobby. Insert your code into the Enter Code text box. Click on Redeem to receive your freebies.

