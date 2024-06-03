Anime Odyssey Simulator Promo Image
Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Challenge the forces of evil from the moment you spawn! Upgrade and train your hero in Anime Odyssey Simulator to become the most skilled fighter ever. When things get rough, use Anime Odyssey Simulator codes and get potions that will help you improve your character quickly!

All Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes List

Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (Working)

  • SHREDDER: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion
  • release: Use for 1 XP Potion, 1 Coins Potion, and 1 Lucky Potion
  • SHINYBUFF: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Use for 1 Coins Potion
  • aya: Use for 1 Damage Potion
  • herootw: Use for 1 Lucky Potion
  • default: Use for 1 Lucky Potion
  • urubuzin: Use for 1 Coins Potion
  • jeke: Use for 1 Lucky Potion
  • hiro: Use for 1 Coins Potion
  • playzin: Use for 1 Damage Potion
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2: Use for 1 XP Potion
  • QUESTS: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion

Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Anime Odyssey Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator

Redeeming Anime Odyssey Simulator codes is straightforward and fast. Follow our detailed instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Odyssey Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll all the way down to the Enter the code here text box.
  4. Insert a code from our list.
  5. Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular anime-based Roblox games with many freebies, visit our articles on Anime Fortress codes and Anime Realms Simulator codes here on The Escapist!

