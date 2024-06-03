Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 3, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Challenge the forces of evil from the moment you spawn! Upgrade and train your hero in Anime Odyssey Simulator to become the most skilled fighter ever. When things get rough, use Anime Odyssey Simulator codes and get potions that will help you improve your character quickly!

All Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes List

Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (Working)

SHREDDER : Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion

: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion release : Use for 1 XP Potion, 1 Coins Potion, and 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 1 XP Potion, 1 Coins Potion, and 1 Lucky Potion SHINYBUFF : Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion

: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : Use for 1 Coins Potion

: Use for 1 Coins Potion aya : Use for 1 Damage Potion

: Use for 1 Damage Potion herootw : Use for 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 1 Lucky Potion default : Use for 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 1 Lucky Potion urubuzin : Use for 1 Coins Potion

: Use for 1 Coins Potion jeke : Use for 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 1 Lucky Potion hiro : Use for 1 Coins Potion

: Use for 1 Coins Potion playzin : Use for 1 Damage Potion

: Use for 1 Damage Potion SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 : Use for 1 XP Potion

: Use for 1 XP Potion QUESTS: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 XP Potion

Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (Expired) show more There are no inactive Anime Odyssey Simulator codes right now. show less

Related: Anime Quest Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator

Redeeming Anime Odyssey Simulator codes is straightforward and fast. Follow our detailed instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Odyssey Simulator in Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll all the way down to the Enter the code here text box. Insert a code from our list. Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular anime-based Roblox games with many freebies, visit our articles on Anime Fortress codes and Anime Realms Simulator codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more