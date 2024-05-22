Anime Fortress Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 22, 2024 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Every anime universe is in trouble (well, only the popular shonen ones), and you need to save them from peril! Roll for iconic anime characters with Anime Fortress codes and use their help as you try to stop the waves of enemies that are leaving bad reviews on MAL.

All Anime Fortress Codes List

Anime Fortress Codes (Working)

Deku : Use for 5 Magic Stones (New)

: Use for 5 Magic Stones FIXBUGUPDATE : Use for 300 Gems

: Use for 300 Gems NEWGAME: Use for 600 Gems

Anime Fortress Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Fortress codes

Related: Element Battles Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fortress

To redeem Anime Fortress codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Anime Fortress on Roblox. Press the Shop icon on the right side of the screen. Go to the Codes tab. Enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Type Soul Codes and Anime Last Stand Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more