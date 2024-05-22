Anime Fortress Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 22, 2024
Added a new code!
Recommended Videos
Every anime universe is in trouble (well, only the popular shonen ones), and you need to save them from peril! Roll for iconic anime characters with Anime Fortress codes and use their help as you try to stop the waves of enemies that are leaving bad reviews on MAL.
All Anime Fortress Codes List
Anime Fortress Codes (Working)
- Deku: Use for 5 Magic Stones (New)
- FIXBUGUPDATE: Use for 300 Gems
- NEWGAME: Use for 600 Gems
Anime Fortress Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Anime Fortress codes
Related: Element Battles Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fortress
To redeem Anime Fortress codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Anime Fortress on Roblox.
- Press the Shop icon on the right side of the screen.
- Go to the Codes tab.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit Claim and receive your goodies!
If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Type Soul Codes and Anime Last Stand Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more