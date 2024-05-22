Anime Fortress Official Gojo Artwork
Anime Fortress Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 22, 2024 09:54 am

Updated: May 22, 2024

Added a new code!

Every anime universe is in trouble (well, only the popular shonen ones), and you need to save them from peril! Roll for iconic anime characters with Anime Fortress codes and use their help as you try to stop the waves of enemies that are leaving bad reviews on MAL.

All Anime Fortress Codes List

Anime Fortress Codes (Working)

  • Deku: Use for 5 Magic Stones (New)
  • FIXBUGUPDATE: Use for 300 Gems
  • NEWGAME: Use for 600 Gems

Anime Fortress Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Anime Fortress codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fortress

To redeem Anime Fortress codes, follow our easy guide below:

Anime Fortress How to redeem codes
  1. Open Anime Fortress on Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Go to the Codes tab.
  4. Enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box.
  5. Hit Claim and receive your goodies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Type Soul Codes and Anime Last Stand Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.