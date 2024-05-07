Anime Max Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 7, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

You know that this is where you gotta be; it must be your destiny. It’s sensational! And just like Ichigo and a soon-to-be mother, we are delivering—well, at least, Anime Max Simulator codes that you can use for upgrades, stat boosts, and lots of potions!

All Anime Max Simulator Codes List

Anime Max Simulator Codes (Working)

UPDATE14 : Use for Potions

: Use for Potions OneMoreCode : Use for Potions

: Use for Potions Shut13 : Use for Potions

: Use for Potions UPDATE13 : Use for Potions and 300 Crystals

: Use for Potions and 300 Crystals 5KLikes : Use for Potions and 10 Premium Gems

: Use for Potions and 10 Premium Gems 100KGROUPMEMBERS : Use for Potions and 5 Premium Gems

: Use for Potions and 5 Premium Gems 1MGAMEVISITS : Use for 10 Crystals, 20 Premium Gems, 2 Luck Potions, and Potions

: Use for 10 Crystals, 20 Premium Gems, 2 Luck Potions, and Potions 5KLikes : Use for 10 Premium Gems and Potions

: Use for 10 Premium Gems and Potions 2KCCPLAYERS : Use for 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, and 50 Golds

: Use for 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, and 50 Golds SubToJeke : Use for 2 Drops Potions

: Use for 2 Drops Potions 1KLikes : Use for Potions

: Use for Potions 500LIKES : Use for 30 Crystals, 30 Socu Fingers, and Potions

: Use for 30 Crystals, 30 Socu Fingers, and Potions SubToYuki22 : Use for an XP Potion and a Drop Potion

: Use for an XP Potion and a Drop Potion 100Likes: Use for Potions

Anime Max Simulator Codes (Expired)

Shut

UPDATE12

MEGADelay

UPDATE11

SorryDelay

Related: Demon Piece Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Max Simulator

To redeem Anime Max Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Anime Max Simulator on your Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Codes text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Switch Codes and Anime Roulette Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more