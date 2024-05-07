Anime Max Simulator official image
Image via Anime Max Team
Anime Max Simulator Codes (May 2024)

You know that this is where you gotta be; it must be your destiny. It’s sensational! And just like Ichigo and a soon-to-be mother, we are delivering—well, at least, Anime Max Simulator codes that you can use for upgrades, stat boosts, and lots of potions!

All Anime Max Simulator Codes List

Anime Max Simulator Codes (Working)

  • UPDATE14: Use for Potions
  • OneMoreCode: Use for Potions
  • Shut13: Use for Potions
  • UPDATE13: Use for Potions and 300 Crystals
  • 5KLikes: Use for Potions and 10 Premium Gems
  • 100KGROUPMEMBERS: Use for Potions and 5 Premium Gems
  • 1MGAMEVISITS: Use for 10 Crystals, 20 Premium Gems, 2 Luck Potions, and Potions
  • 5KLikes: Use for 10 Premium Gems and Potions
  • 2KCCPLAYERS: Use for 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, and 50 Golds
  • SubToJeke: Use for 2 Drops Potions
  • 1KLikes: Use for Potions
  • 500LIKES: Use for 30 Crystals, 30 Socu Fingers, and Potions
  • SubToYuki22: Use for an XP Potion and a Drop Potion
  • 100Likes: Use for Potions

Anime Max Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • Shut
  • UPDATE12
  • MEGADelay
  • UPDATE11
  • SorryDelay

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Max Simulator

To redeem Anime Max Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Anime Max Simulator How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Max Simulator on your Roblox.
  2. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Codes text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Switch Codes and Anime Roulette Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.