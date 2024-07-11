You will need a lot of Heat Plasma Battery, especially if you want to level up your characters and take on those serious end-game challenges. Here’s the best way to farm Heat Plasma Battery in The First Descendant.

The Best Heat Plasma Battery Farm in The First Descendant

To get Heat Plasma Battery in The First Descendant, you will need to run The Haven in the Corrupted Zone or Old Mystery in Starfall Road, both of which are in Hagios. Heat Plasma Batteries are a “mission monster” drop, which means that it can drop from a special yellow bar enemy that spawns during both missions. The spawn is guaranteed, and it seems that the Heat Plasma Battery is close to a guaranteed drop, but the variance comes into play with volume. I’ve had up to ten drop from one kill, and gotten as low as two. Make sure you run over where the enemy dies, they do not automatically get added to your inventory.

With one monster spawning in each and the drop potential and volume being similar, we really need to compare the two missions. For any standard run, I would strongly suggest The Haven as your focus. It is a quicker mission with a simpler Orb mechanic for the boss. For Old Mystery, I have noticed a lot of people run this very under-leveled, and the need to be picked up a lot. The boss does a lot of damage, and it’s easy to miss the spawn order or his orbs when picking up teammates. There are also lots of lasers and jumping in this mission, so it is more annoying overall.

That said, there is a reason to farm them both, and that is the other drops that you can get. The First Descendant is very much a game that is all about efficiency of farming, so keep that in mind when deciding where to spend your time.

Mission Drops The Haven Void Charge Mod (Ajax/Ultimate Ajax Exclusive Mod) – 2% chance

Mid-air Maneuvering – 4% chance

Shape Stabilizer Form 7 – 2% chance

Blair Spiral Catalyst – 20%

Amorphous Material Pattern: 043 – 100% chance (parts for Ultimate Viessa, Albion Cavalry Gun, Lepic, and Restored Relic) Old Mystery Truly Deadly Cuisine Mod (Blair Exclusive Mod) – 2% chance

Descendant Roll Mod – 4% chance

Shape Stabilizer Form 7 – 2% chance

Blair Codes 20%

Amorphous Material Pattern: 044 – 100% chance (parts forJaybe, Python, The Final Masterpiece, Greg’s Reversed Fate)

With a lot of farming ahead of us in The First Descenant, it’s important to try to be as efficient as possible. If you are not that interested in either Blair or Ajax, you can bounce back and forth between the two, grabbing those guaranteed Amorphous Material drops to help you farm other Descendants and weapons. That said, if you are strictly worried about farming Head Plasma Battery as quickly as possible, The Haven is the way to go.

The First Descendant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

