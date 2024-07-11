Anime Guardians Defense Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 11, 2024
We added the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Enemies are trying to break down your defenses, so it’s time to deploy your guardians to fend them off. Be careful where you put your anime companions because strategy is everything in this game. If you get stuck, use Anime Guardians Defense codes to summon powerful heroes!
All Anime Guardians Defense Codes List
Active Anime Guardians Defense Codes
- !2KFav2DaysSogoi: Use for 100 Gems
- 2KMembersGroup!: Use for 100 Gems
- 50!KVists4DaysOMG: Use for 100 Gems
- 3K4DaysWOw!: Use for 100 Gems
- 1KFav1DayNice: Use for 100 Gems
Expired Anime Guardians Defense Codes
- Otaku
- Rahumi
- Beta
Related: Anime Defense Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes for Anime Guardians Defense
If you follow our handy tutorial below, you’ll be able to redeem Anime Guardians Defense codes and get those awesome goodies in no time:
- Join the Anime Guardians Defense Roblox group.
- Launch Anime Guardians Defense in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side.
- Type a code into the text field that pops up.
- Click Redeem to get freebies.
Don’t stop here—check out our lists of Anime Crossover Defense codes and Anime World Tower Defense codes as well to claim more free goodies in similar games!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy