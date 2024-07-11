Anime Guardians Defense Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 11, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Enemies are trying to break down your defenses, so it’s time to deploy your guardians to fend them off. Be careful where you put your anime companions because strategy is everything in this game. If you get stuck, use Anime Guardians Defense codes to summon powerful heroes!

All Anime Guardians Defense Codes List

Active Anime Guardians Defense Codes

!2KFav2DaysSogoi : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems 2KMembersGroup! : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems 50!KVists4DaysOMG : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems 3K4DaysWOw! : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems 1KFav1DayNice: Use for 100 Gems

Expired Anime Guardians Defense Codes

Otaku

Rahumi

Beta

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Guardians Defense

If you follow our handy tutorial below, you’ll be able to redeem Anime Guardians Defense codes and get those awesome goodies in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Join the Anime Guardians Defense Roblox group. Launch Anime Guardians Defense in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side. Type a code into the text field that pops up. Click Redeem to get freebies.

