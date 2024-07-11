Promo image for Anime Guardians Defense.
Codes

Anime Guardians Defense Codes (July 2024)

Enemies are trying to break down your defenses, so it’s time to deploy your guardians to fend them off. Be careful where you put your anime companions because strategy is everything in this game. If you get stuck, use Anime Guardians Defense codes to summon powerful heroes!

All Anime Guardians Defense Codes List

Active Anime Guardians Defense Codes

  • !2KFav2DaysSogoi: Use for 100 Gems
  • 2KMembersGroup!: Use for 100 Gems
  • 50!KVists4DaysOMG: Use for 100 Gems
  • 3K4DaysWOw!: Use for 100 Gems
  • 1KFav1DayNice: Use for 100 Gems

Expired Anime Guardians Defense Codes

  • Otaku
  • Rahumi
  • Beta

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Guardians Defense

If you follow our handy tutorial below, you’ll be able to redeem Anime Guardians Defense codes and get those awesome goodies in no time:

  1. Join the Anime Guardians Defense Roblox group.
  2. Launch Anime Guardians Defense in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button on the left side.
  4. Type a code into the text field that pops up.
  5. Click Redeem to get freebies.

Don’t stop here—check out our lists of Anime Crossover Defense codes and Anime World Tower Defense codes as well to claim more free goodies in similar games!

