Is There A Fix For The Monopoly GO Parade Partners Drum Bug?

Despite fans being excited to hit the ground running in the newest minigame, Monopoly GO Parade Partners has been hit by a serious glitch that prevents players from finishing their parade floats. Here is everything to know about the Parade Partners drum point bug.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Fix For The Monopoly GO Parade Partners Point Bug?

Screenshot via Escapist

At this time, there is no fix for this bug. The effects are widespread, with players reporting it on social media platforms. The bug is marked as a known issue on the Scopely help page.

What Is The Monopoly GO Parade Partners Bug?

After the start of the Parade Partners minigame in Monopoly GO, players began reporting a glitch in which two partnered players show different point progression for milestones. For example, in my game, three of my partners have much higher progression than what is being shown on my board.

These point numbers should be the exact same. The bug is causing players to lose rewards, Drum Tokens, and points as they aren’t being applied to the overall total. With a full day already elapsed, many are stressed they won’t be able to finish, especially players who have lost thousands of Drum Tokens in unapplied points.

Related: When Does Parade Partners Start in Monopoly GO?

Should You Keep Playing Monopoly GO During The Bug

While it might be tempting to keep pressing through the Parade Partners event in Monopoly GO despite the bug, we would recommend holding any earned Drum Tokens until Scopely supplies a fix. Players may be compensated for the problems it has caused, but in the past, the distribution of these compensations has been irregular, with some reporting they receive a gift and others stating it never comes through.

However, for those looking to stock up on Drum Tokens, the Parade Partners Bug in Monopoly GO isn’t impacting any other part of gameplay, so it is safe to continue working on other tasks.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more