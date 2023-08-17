Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode Will Tell an Open-World Story from Treyarch

Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but Treyarch, which is best known for its work on the Black Ops series, chipped in to create a brand-new open-world Zombies experience called Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ). This year’s first-person shooter release has been teased for some time, but finally saw a proper reveal today. While its debut revealed an ambitious campaign and returning multiplayer maps, it also announced that players can look forward to the series’ first open-world Zombies mode.

As described on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 website, this MWZ will see players gather with friends and work together with other squads before extracting from the area. It’s more than an arcade experience, however, as the page promises a “Treyarch Zombies story with missions, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover.” Those secrets might be the most exciting part of today’s Zombies announcement, as fans of the mode have created entire communities dedicated to uncovering its many complicated Easter Eggs and hidden areas. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is also entirely PvE and features “some of the biggest enemies” in the franchise’s history.

Only one image from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode has been revealed, and you can see it at the top of this story. Most enemies featured in the picture look like your run-of-the-mill zombie, but how the creature in the middle will play a part in MWZ remains to be seen. However, Treyarch, Sledgehammer, and Activision did reveal. That MWZ’s different regions will escalate in difficulty, so expect to see this unnamed monster – and probably others – show up as you explore.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2023. We’ll know more about how its Zombies mode will shake things up as we get closer to launch, so don’t forget to stay tuned for any updates. Until then, you can watch today’s reveal trailer below.