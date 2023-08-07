Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Revealed with November 2023 Release Date

Activision has finally confirmed that this year’s Call of Duty entry is titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, revealing a release date of November 10, 2023. The publisher revealed the project’s name and logo on social media with a very short (and very red) teaser trailer. The footage features some dialogue from series characters like Captain Price, hinting that its story will pickup following the events of last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You can get a taste of Activision’s plans in the Modern Warfare 3 trailer below.

Although this year’s Call of Duty shares a name with 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, fans shouldn’t expect the 2023 project to be a remake or remaster. Instead, it will almost certainly tell a completely new story with new guns, multiplayer features, and, of course, a new story. However, judging by how events wrapped up in last year’s story, it appears more old faces like (spoilers for Modern Warfare 2 2022) Vladimir Makarov will return from previous entries to threaten the world yet again.

How these stories will connect is anyone’s guess, but we do have an idea as to when we can expect to learn more. As revealed last month as part of Modern Warfare 2’s season 5 roadmap, Activision will host a special Call of Duty reveal event within its Battle Royale-centered offshoot, Warzone. Details about the event are being kept secret for now, with our only information being a small screenshot of Warzone’s Zaya Observatory location.

Modern Warfare 3 was revealed today, but it has been anything but a secret. Rumors have spiraled out of control for a while now, with leaked promotional images even making their way online. Call of Duty 2023’s existence became so well-known that even Activision tried to get in on the joke, with the publisher acknowledging the leaks in a post just last week.

Jokes on you, real key art here. We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week. pic.twitter.com/UCCexH7IMr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

Despite the many, many rumors, we don’t actually know much about Modern Warfare 3. However, last month, Call of Duty social media accounts teased that players will be able to carry over their Operators, weapons, and bundles for this year’s entry. So, at the least, it seems your hard-earned Call of Duty Points won’t totally go to waste. We’ll know more about Modern Warfare 3 as the month rolls on, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.